With his district expected to reopen schools in less than a month amid a pandemic, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton took to Facebook on Wednesday to answer parents’ questions during a live event hosted by WDNS-FM radio’s Tony Rose.
Parents of Warren County Public Schools students can now choose whether they’d like their child to receive in-person or online instruction this fall through an intent form. The form is available on the district’s website, and the district is asking parents to make their preferences known by Friday.
On Thursday, Clayton will recommend to the district’s board of education that the first day of school be pushed back a week to Aug. 12.
The board will consider a revised school calendar and review the district’s reopening plans during a special meeting, which Clayton noted will be held in-person.
One virtual learning day a month may also be a possibility, Clayton has said. This will also be presented to the board Thursday.
District data show that more than two-thirds of WCPS’ students have chosen to continue studying in person. Roughly 7,000 students, on the other hand, indicated a preference for the district’s online academy.
District leaders said the online academy will offer more rigorous instruction than the nontraditional instruction educators assembled in March when schools were asked to close.
For students who opt in, a high-speed internet connection and a device, such as a Chromebook or laptop, is required. Clayton said the district is prepared to assist in providing students with devices.
“In terms of the virtual academy, the essential question really for parents is, ‘Are you comfortable with your child being in a school setting under the current circumstances?’ ” Clayton said during the Facebook Live session Wednesday. “If you’re not, then we would encourage you to use the option of the virtual academy.”
When it comes to what the virtual academy might look like for middle and high school students, Clayton said the district plans to use Edgenuity, an Arizona-based provider of online curriculum and instructional services for K-12.
Clayton said the district’s educators will also support students between seventh through 12th grades who opt into online learning.
“We feel very confident in the resources that they provide. … From a K-6 standpoint, the virtual academy will involve the teachers at the schools,” Clayton said.
The district’s educators will do all they can to support online learning for those who choose it. But Clayton said, “We know that we cannot match the in-person quality with the virtual academy … We do think we can offer a quality virtual academy. We’re committed to that, but I think it would be misleading for us to provide the perception that it would be commensurate with sending your child to our school.”
Parent-administered temperature checks before school, widespread mask use, rigorous sanitation, contact tracing and in-school isolation rooms for the symptomatic will all be the norm during in-person instruction.
Responding to parents’ questions about the availability of nurses in schools, Clayton said: “We do not have a registered nurse at all 23 of our schools. That does not mean that the individuals who will be making these decisions and recommendations don’t have certifications, whether it’s our nine employed nurses across the district or those that we consult here with our local health agency.”
The district is planning for the possibility of closing individual schools, the district as a whole or even an individual classroom in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks.
During the Facebook Live session Wednesday, Chief Operations Officer Jason Kupchella presented a three-tiered approach modeled after a traffic light, with the first green tier indicating that a school will remain open if cases are in the county, but not the school itself.
For the yellow tier, cases in the county and one or more cases in a class could prompt its closure. Finally, for the red tier, substantial cases in the county or in the classroom, school or district could prompt more widespread closures.
Busing and school meal services will look dramatically different under the pandemic.
Meals will be served in classrooms or in large open spaces. “Grab-and-go” options will also be implemented to keep students from congregating at meal times. The meal times themselves will also be staggered to discourage students from gathering too heavily in hallways, and sanitation will take place between each session.
On buses, drivers will wipe down seats and high-touch surfaces after completing each route and the buses will undergo heavy-duty cleanings at the end of each school day. Seating on and dismissal from the bus will be staggered to promote social distancing. Students will be offered hand sanitizer and the district has said it will offer masks for those who do not come to school with them.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.