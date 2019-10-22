High pressure building behind a cold front should gradually clear the skies Tuesday. It’ll be colder than Monday, with highs only reaching the mid-60s, thanks in part to westerly winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph. Wednesday and Thursday will be similar, just a few degrees warmer without the wind. Our next rain chances will arrive Friday, lasting into the weekend. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 65/Low 45, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 68/Low 37, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 71/Low 39, partly sunny
- Friday: High 63/Low 45, scattered PM showers
- Saturday: High 59/Low 40, scattered AM showers
