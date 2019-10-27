Gradual clearing skies will be joined by highs in the mid-60s on Sunday. A similar pattern will continue into the start of the workweek, before hit-and-miss rain chances arrive late Tuesday. A strong cold front will follow Wednesday into Halloween, bringing likely rain chances, followed by a jolt of colder air. For a deeper forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 65˚/Low 48˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 72˚/Low 46˚ Partly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 74˚/Low 44˚ Isolated PM Showers
- Wednesday: High 67˚/Low 41˚ PM Showers Likely
- Thursday: High 65˚/Low 53˚ Showers/Storms likely
