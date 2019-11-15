For the 28th year, the Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club is collecting coats for children in need with its Coats for Kids campaign.
“This year, we are doing something different,” said Ashlea Shepherd Porter, the co-chair for Coats for Kids. She said the club is working with different community partners in Warren County and with the Warren County and Bowling Green Independent school systems to identify the number of students who need coats.
“There were 799 students identified,” Porter said. “So, that became our goal for the year. It is crazy to think that that many people need coats. It’s very sad. We get messages asking when their children will get their coats.”
As of Wednesday, Porter said more than 400 coats were still needed to fulfill the group’s goal.
“In the past, we have done distribution days,” said Porter, adding that this time, local law enforcement will deliver the coats to each school.
“We’re going to collect through Dec. 31, but we have a storage unit," she said. "If someone has coats, we can take them throughout the year."
There are specific sizes the club is seeking. As of Sunday, the group still needed 35 extra small youth sizes, 83 youth small sizes, 39 medium youth sizes, 117 large youth sizes, 80 extra large youth sizes, 39 adult small sizes, 33 adult medium sizes, 15 adult large sizes and 19 extra large adult sizes.
“Of course, we get lots of coats that might not be suitable for children,” Porter said. “They are either out of style or not something that a child would wear, but we make sure those additional coats are given to local nonprofits. We also take financial donations as well and buy coats that way.
“We would like to thank the community,” Porter said. “Bowling Green is awesome. They come out every year to make sure this event is successful and the Bowling Green Police Department and Warren County Sheriff's Office is helping out so much getting the distribution done.”
Drop-off locations are at BGPD, the sheriff's office, Fruit of the Loom Brand Shop, First Baptist Church Daycare, Nat’s Outdoor Sports, Graves Gilbert Clinic, Franklin Bank and Trust, BB&T Bank branches, Edmonton State Bank and Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.
– For more information, visit facebook.com/coatsforkidsbg.
