The Bowling Green Women’s Club will host its 25th annual Christmas Home Tour to display homes’ Christmas decorations.
Six homes will be open to tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday with the purchase of a ticket. Cathy Adams, the tour organizer and club member, said there will be a wide variety in the homes.
“The houses range from an old Victorian to a new, contemporary home to traditional homes,” she said. “Whether it’s very simple or over the top, there is something for everybody on the tour.”
This event is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit and draw inspiration for Christmas decorating, she said.
“This time of year, everybody wants to get into the holiday mood. This event really kicks off the season,” Adams said. “We have people who come to get ideas on how to decorate their own house and their own Christmas tree.”
The houses on the tour are at 1303 State St., 604 Loftwoods, 85 Clayridge Court, 112 Tahoe Court, 222 Traditions Blvd. and 1346 Walnut Way.
Tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour for $15 at any of the featured homes. Advance tickets are available for $12 at Tower Place Salon. For more ticket information, call Adams at 270-991-0107.
Every year, proceeds from the event go toward a scholarship fund. The club provides a $1,500 WKU scholarship to one woman from Warren County that is renewable if the student maintains a 3.0 GPA, Adams said.
“Since we are a women’s club, we wanted to enrich a woman’s life,” Adams said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.