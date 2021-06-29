Independence Day-related festivities in southcentral Kentucky will not feature the Budweiser Clydesdales, after all.
The famous horses’ scheduled appearances in Bowling Green and Cave City have been canceled.
Anheuser-Busch has not publicly given a reason for the cancellation.
Jody Stevenson, a sales manager with Smith Brothers Distributing in Bowling Green, said the beer company will release a statement on the cancellation Wednesday.
Stevenson said Smith Brothers hopes to bring the Clydesdales to the region in November.
In a Facebook post, the Bowling Green Hot Rods said that although the Clydesdales won’t make an appearance at the team’s July 4 game against the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers, the Fourth of July fireworks show will go on as planned.
“We were saddened to hear that they are not able to come to a game this year,” Hot Rods Assistant General Manager Kyle Wolz said. “We are working with Smith Brothers Distributing to see if we can reschedule.”
Along with the appearance at Bowling Green Ballpark, the Clydesdales were scheduled to make a variety of public appearances in the region this week.
The Clydesdales, who have a connection to Budweiser beer since 1933, last appeared in southcentral Kentucky in 2018.