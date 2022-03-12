Jeffrey Smith, the co-defendant in a murder case with Antonio Wilson, testified Friday that Wilson hired him to kill Smajo Miropija and paid him $2,000.
Wilson, 42, of Smiths Grove, is on trial in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Miropija, 49, was found to have died by asphyxiation Feb. 8, 2019. His body was found badly burned and with an extension cord around his neck that day at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
Smith, 49, has been charged with murder and other counts. His case is pending.
He testified Friday morning and into Friday afternoon about his recollections of the incident.
Questioned by Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron, Smith said he got to know Wilson a few years earlier through Smith’s girlfriend, who served at Jerry’s Restaurant.
Smith went on to do occasional yardwork for Wilson and Wilson’s mother at their homes.
He testified that Wilson broached the idea of killing Miropija, the father of Wilson’s girlfriend, a few days before the incident when Wilson was at Smith’s home on Girkin Road and talked about a recent physical confrontation with Miropija.
“Tony was mad and irritated,” Smith said. “He said (his girlfriend’s) dad and his brother had laid hands on him. He said, ‘I can’t handle nobody laying hands on me, I gotta get rid of him.’ ”
Smith testified that Wilson offered him $10,000 and a new truck to kill Miropija, but added there was “no firm agreement” and he told Wilson he would have to think about it.
Wilson returned to Smith’s home on the night before the homicide, and from there the two traveled to Mega Transport, going through the facility for a few minutes so that Smith could familiarize himself with the layout, Smith said.
On the morning of the slaying, Smith said he had gone to a store to get cigarettes for his girlfriend, Angel Cook, with whom he had been having an argument after Cook had found Smith had been sending text messages to another woman, Jessica McKinney.
After Smith and Cook returned home, Smith went to sleep, and he said Wilson woke him up and said it was time to go to Mega Transport.
Smith testified that he followed Wilson to an apartment, saw Wilson go into the building and come out and give Smith $1,000.
They then traveled in a black Toyota Camry to a parking lot on Louisville Road near Porter Pike where a red Ford F-150 was parked for sale.
Smith said he then got in the red truck, which was registered to Mega Transport, and drove to the business.
At Mega Transport, Smith said he talked with Miropija for a moment and then attempted to attack him when his back was turned, but Miropija sensed what was about to happen and turned to strike Smith.
Asked by Cohron how long the fight lasted, Smith said it “seemed like forever and a day.”
“We was jockeying for position, rolling around on top of one another, we had to take a break at one point,” Smith said. “It was root hog or die.”
Smith said he gained the upper hand when he grabbed a nearby tire thumper and struck Miropija with it repeatedly.
Smith testified that he had used methamphetamine before the fight and that he believes he “blacked out” during the fracas.
“Everything on me hurt, I seen my front tooth was knocked out, I was beat up pretty good,” Smith said.
After leaving Mega Transport, Smith said he drove back to where he had picked up the truck and waited for Wilson.
Wilson arrived, asked Smith whether it was done and said “we’ve got to be sure,” Smith testified.
The two traveled to Wilson’s brother’s home to look for some gasoline before driving back to Mega Transport, where Smith said Wilson lowered a garage bay door and went inside with Smith.
Wilson found a can of lacquer thinner and poured it over Miropija’s body and then asked Smith for a lighter, Smith said.
After Miropija’s body was set on fire, Smith said the two left and Wilson drove him back to Smith’s home.
During the drive, Wilson’s cellphone rang, and he broke it and threw it out the window, Smith said.
At the house, Smith said Wilson gave him another $1,000 along with his pants to burn in a trash barrel, and Smith spoke with Cook for the first time since before going to Mega Transport.
“She said, ‘Oh my god, what happened to you’ and I said ‘a bad deal,’ ” Smith said. “I was just a nervous wreck, my conscience eating me up because of what happened.”
Smith’s DNA was recovered from Miropija’s body, jurors learned Friday.
Smith was arrested Feb. 26, 2019, at a Kentucky State Police roadblock on unrelated charges, and was hospitalized after getting into a physical altercation with troopers.
Smith said he didn’t remember much about his hospital stay, which included an apparent suicide attempt that Smith said he would not doubt happened despite not remembering it.
He was charged with murder soon afterward.
Smith testified Friday that Cohron had not offered any plea deal or made any promises to him in exchange for his testimony.
Asked why he was coming forward, Smith said he was doing it for Miropija’s family, particularly Selma Miropija, Wilson’s then-girlfriend.
“I lost family tragically, senselessly when I was young and I never got justice for them,” Smith said. “I want to give the family some closure, to let (Selma) know it wasn’t her fault so she won’t get spun out over that.”
Defense attacks Smith’s credibility
Attorney Rob Eggert, part of Wilson’s defense team, subjected Smith to a thorough cross-examination, bringing out Smith’s prior false statements to police about the homicide to assail Smith’s credibility as a witness.
In his March 19, 2019, interview with the Bowling Green Police Department, Smith initially placed Wilson at Mega Transport with him during the killing of Miropija, claiming that Miropija knocked out Smith and that when he came to, he saw Wilson attacking Miropija.
When police confronted him with their knowledge that surveillance video footage showed only one person enter Mega Transport at the time of the slaying, Smith changed his story.
“You went on for 70-some pages saying that, but the problem with that is that they have video and you’re the only one in the garage,” Eggert said. “You’d be sticking with that story today before this jury if that video wasn’t there. If the video didn’t show it, you’d stick with your story saying (Wilson) did the killing, right?
Smith responded “Yep.”
Eggert also pressed on Smith’s account of the fight, particularly Smith’s struggle to remember choking Miropija.
Smith mentioned to police he did not remember choking Miropija, though an autopsy listed asphyxiation by strangulation as the cause of death.
Eggert questioned Smith on how the extension cord wrapped around Miropija’s neck got there, and Smith replied that he did not know, testifying that he believed Miropija choked after Smith struck him in the neck.
“Would you remember if you wrapped the cord around his neck, strangling him for three or four minutes to cut off his blood flow?” Eggert said, to which Smith responded “I would think so.”
Asked directly who strangled Miropija to death, Smith said “I don’t remember but I guess I had to have.”
Eggert questioned Smith about statements he is alleged to have made to Jessica McKinney, who worked at EZ Money Laundry near Smith’s workplace at the time, EZ Money Liquor.
Smith was asked if he remembered telling McKinney after the slaying that he “paroled (Miropija) back to Jesus” and that he didn’t want to go back to jail, which Smith denied.
During the cross-examination, it also emerged that police searching Smith’s home after his arrest found multiple guns, some ammunition and a gas mask.
When Smith was arrested by KSP, police asserted that Smith went to his pocket, where a gun was later found, leading to the physical confrontation that ended with Smith hospitalized and in custody.
Smith said he “vaguely recalled” wrapping a cord next to his hospital bed around his neck, and when Eggert asked whether Smith was trying to avoid responsibility for the killing, Smith said he did not know what to do.
Eggert brought up a pretrial hearing in Wilson’s case last year in which Smith was called as a witness to be questioned on whether he expected any leniency in his own criminal case in exchange for his testimony.
Smith said last year that he was assured he would not know anything about any plea offers until after he testified, but that he was testifying against Wilson with the hopes of getting a lesser sentence.
Eggert asked Smith at that 2021 hearing whether he killed Miropija or burned his body, both of which Smith denied before admitting he was in a fight with Miropija and struck him with a billy club.
On Friday, Eggert asked Smith whether that was a lie he gave under oath, and Smith agreed that it was.
“It’s impossible to know when you’re lying and when you’re telling the truth, right?” Eggert asked.
“It’s not impossible, but I would say difficult,” Smith responded, at which point Eggert ended his questioning.
Cohron asked a handful of additional questions on redirect examination.
Responding to Cohron, Smith said he did not know Miropija and had never met him before the slaying and that he committed the killing because Wilson wanted him to do so.
“He was supposed to go out of town with his girlfriend and he wanted to get it done before then,” Smith said.
The trial resumes Wednesday.