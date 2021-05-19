Two co-defendants who have pleaded guilty in a drug case stemming from two deaths testified Wednesday for the prosecution.
The trial of Tracy Boyd entered its second week in Warren Circuit Court.
Boyd, 53, of Bowling Green, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 22, 2019, death of Joshua Kinkade, 32, and the Nov. 24, 2019, death of Matthew Dobring, 38.
Boyd is also charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.
Stephanie Silvano was called Wednesday to testify about her involvement in the case.
Silvano, 43, has pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Questioned by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Turner, Silvano said she had been a regular heroin user who had been obtaining her drug from sources in Louisville and elsewhere when she met Boyd through a mutual acquaintance early in 2019.
Silvano said that Boyd soon became her exclusive source for drugs, buying between $800-$1,000 of heroin from him each day and reselling it at double the price in order to finance her own habit.
Silvano testified that she would call or text Boyd to buy drugs, and when she resold in smaller quantities to users, she would occasionally cut the heroin with a laxative to weaken its effects.
Jurors saw several pages of phone call logs and texts that appeared to show frequent communications between Silvano and Boyd.
She kept naloxone, used to reverse the effects of a heroin overdose, on hand at her apartment to use on people who had overdosed or to have it for any of the multiple overdoses she said she experienced.
The drugs Silvano claimed she obtained from Boyd were picked up at an apartment where Boyd's uncle, Robert Cage, lived, she said.
While selling drugs, Silvano said that she received advice from Boyd to protect herself.
"He told me not to sell where I lay my head, to make people wait on me and when I was traveling, to travel during rush-hour traffic," Silvano said.
Silvano also testified about taking an overnight trip with Boyd to Ohio in 2019 so he could buy a resupply of heroin, and said she was given about two grams of heroin at the end of the trip. On another occasion, Silvano said she bought ammunition for a gun she believed Boyd kept.
Silvano was arrested on various drug trafficking charges in June 2019 and spent about two months in jail before being released on bond.
After gaining her release, Silvano said Boyd did not want to have direct contact with her.
"He didn't want me to come to the apartment anymore, he went up on the price," Silvano said, testifying that future transactions involved the drugs coming to her through a runner, co-defendant Scott Bernauer. "I started going through Scott ... I would get heroin on a daily basis."
Silvano described Dobring as a friend and a customer, testifying that Dobring came to her apartment around Nov. 19, 2019, to try to obtain heroin.
She described traveling with Dobring to meet with Bernauer in an alley behind Cage's apartment and buying the drugs.
"I told (Dobring) to let me try it first because it was really strong, but he said he'd been messing with some strong stuff in Louisville," Silvano said.
Silvano said she tried some of the heroin and had to be administered naloxone, also known as Narcan, by her boyfriend.
She said she offered to cut Dobring's portion with a laxative, but he declined.
Silvano was arrested Nov. 22, 2019, in connection with Kinkade's death, following a police-monitored controlled buy using Kinkade's brother, Matthew Kinkade, as a cooperating informant.
Silvano testified that she stuffed the bag of heroin down her pants during the arrest and later swallowed the bag around the time she was booked at Warren County Regional Jail.
She was then taken to The Medical Center, where she spoke with detectives and identified Boyd, who she knew as "C," as her supplier.
Silvano said she believed she passed the bag of heroin through her system, but that hospital personnel apparently did not find it.
Going through phone records introduced by Turner, Silvano said she attempted to set up a controlled buy with Boyd and Bernauer, but neither answered a series of phone calls. She said she allowed police to seize a quantity of heroin from her house that she said was left over from her last purchase from Boyd.
Bernauer gives additional testimony
Bernauer was brought back to the witness stand for a second day of testimony on Wednesday.
Turner went over several pages of phone records with Bernauer, asking questions about calls and text messages.
Bernauer said there were several calls between him and Silvano on Nov. 19, 2019, and another series three days later, by which point police were aware of Kinkade's overdose.
During cross-examination from Boyd's attorney, Alan Simpson, Bernauer said that several people used his cellphone at various times, leaving open the possibility that text messages from his phone were actually composed by other people.
Simpson also introduced an audio clip of Bernauer's encounter with police when he was stopped Nov. 22, 2019, in which he denied any knowledge of heroin.
"I didn't know anything about it that night," Bernauer said.
Pressed further by Simpson on what he knew, Bernauer repeated his earlier testimony that he never looked into the packages that he delivered to Silvano, and that his knowledge of what drugs were being sold came from what prosecutors had told him.
Bernauer was also shown a picture of Old Morgantown Road in the area of the entrance to Phenix Place Apartments. The picture gave a clear view of the apartment where Bernauer lived with his brother, next door to Cage.
Referring to the Nov. 22, 2019, controlled buy involving Bernauer running drugs to Silvano and Matthew Kinkade, Simpson asked if there was anything that would have prevented police from seeing him enter his apartment after the controlled buy.
"I don't think anything would have stopped them from seeing me," Bernauer said.
