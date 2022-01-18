A Bowling Green-area food desert could soon be an oasis.
HOTEL INC, a nonprofit organization that since its founding in 1981 has worked to provide safe, affordable housing, health care and nutritious food, is expanding its mission to include a fresh food co-op market with affordable prices.
Rhondell Miller, HOTEL INC’s executive director, said the organization plans to open by the end of March what she calls a “micro grocery store” at the nonprofit’s property at 1005 Boatlanding Road.
HOTEL INC – an acronym for Helping Others Through Extending Love In the Name of Christ – has for years maintained a food pantry that provides food items to those in need in the city’s west end.
Now, with the help of a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky and a partnership with First Christian Church, HOTEL INC will upgrade that food pantry.
Calling the Delafield area the “largest food desert in the city,” Miller said the micro grocery will provide daily access to healthy foods in a neighborhood that once had a number of small “mom-and-pop” markets but now has few options for grocery shopping beyond convenience stores.
The 500-square-foot micro grocery, which will have an entrance on Pearl Street, will sell Kentucky Proud-branded fruits, vegetables, dairy, eggs and meat.
Miller said anyone can become a member of the co-op market for a $60 fee. Residents of the west end, though, will receive free membership and what Miller said will be savings of “up to 50%” on grocery items.
The micro grocery will meet a need that HOTEL INC has identified and has met on a trial basis already, Miller said.
“We did a pilot project for eight weeks in the summer of 2019,” she said. “It went very well. The people in the community enjoyed having fresh fruits and vegetables at affordable prices.
“We have continued our conversations with people in the neighborhood, and we continue to hear about the need and desire for a full-service grocery.”
The Community Foundation grant is being used to buy equipment and renovate the space, Miller said.
Once it’s open, the micro grocery will benefit west end residents and help local farmers.
“After the launch of the fresh food market, the organization intends to add more food producer partners,” Miller said in a news release.
Miller said the market will accept payment by cash, check or credit card initially. HOTEL INC has applied to qualify to accept payment through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, at the store.
