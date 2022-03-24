Tuesday’s grand opening of the Delafield Co-op Market on Boatlanding Road was about more than sweet potatoes, bananas and apples for Jennifer Wilson.
Wilson attended the “micro grocery” grand opening in her role as a board member of the HOTEL INC nonprofit that started the market, but her interest in having such a business in Delafield goes much deeper.
“I grew up in the west end of Bowling Green and saw the small grocery stores leave over the years,” Wilson said. “To see something like this come back is just a blessing to the community.”
The market – offering meats and vegetables from such local vendors as Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Barren River Berries and Need More Acres Farm – is the realization of a yearslong dream for HOTEL INC Executive Director Rhondell Miller.
“I was first exposed to other models (of micro groceries) about six years ago,” Miller said. “I studied them and visited several, then we did a pilot project in 2019. The (COVID-19) pandemic set us back, but now we’re open.”
The opening of the 500-square-foot grocery was aided by a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky and a partnership with First Christian Church.
“The Community Foundation grant helped us buy a freezer and coolers and establish our retail space,” Miller said. “A previous board member also made a substantial grant, and we’re getting two reimbursable grants through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.”
HOTEL INC – an acronym for Helping Others Through Extending Love In the Name of Christ – has as its mission providing safe, affordable housing, health care and nutritious food to those in need.
The food aspect of that mission had been provided through a small food pantry at the nonprofit’s headquarters on Boatlanding Road. The co-op market now will expand that service and meet an urgent need for west-end residents.
Miller said anyone can become a member of the co-op market for a $60 fee. Residents of the west end, though, will receive free membership and what Miller said will be savings of “up to 50%” on grocery items.
“The neighbors have been so excited,” Miller said. “It’s great to see their joy.”
That joy comes not only from the cost savings but from the convenience of having a grocery in their neighborhood.
“Many of the residents may not have any transportation, or they may be driving to Dollar General or another convenience store,” Wilson said. “They can walk here and get fresh, healthy food.”
Miller said the co-op market isn’t the only change coming to the headquarters of HOTEL INC.
She said a capital campaign is under way to raise the funds needed to replace the existing metal building with a new structure that will help the nonprofit better serve the community.
The capital campaign has already raised about $150,000 toward its goal of $400,000. Miller said she has a matching gift of $100,000 promised from the Berta Family Foundation if the campaign raises another $100,000.
That money will go to construct a new building with space for education and community gatherings, a computer lab and a Warren County Public Library satellite location.
– More information about HOTEL INC, the co-op market and the capital campaign can be found at hotelincbg.com.
