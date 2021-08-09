On a fateful summer day in 2016, Joe Gore looked up from his work station with a bold idea.
“I’m building a submarine!” he said aloud within earshot of his co-workers.
At first, there was silence. Everyone looked at one another as they considered what Gore had just proposed. There was an understandable sense of disbelief and confusion.
But it didn’t take much longer for Russ Allen to respond.
“I’m in as well!” he exclaimed.
That one exchange was all it took for the two men to embark on one of the largest projects of their lives.
Fast forward five years, and the duo are nearing completion of their own submarine large enough for two individuals.
Gore, 56, owns USAwning Company in Bowling Green and has worked with Allen, 62, for the past six years. Both men are residents of Bowling Green, where Allen was also raised. Gore grew up in Evansville, Ind., but has lived in southcentral Kentucky for the past 32 years.
The inspiration for the massive undertaking of building a real submarine first came to Gore when he was brainstorming ideas of how to spend his weekends.
He then remembered a specific scene from the film “Captain America: The First Avenger” while at work. The scene showcased one of the villains making a getaway in a stealth underwater vessel.
Not long after Allen agreed to Gore’s idea, the duo began work on their project during the weekend of July 4, 2016. They preceded to work on the sub every weekend when both were available all the way to the present.
Currently, they have completed the major aspects of the project: the hull of the sub and the glass dome.
“It’s coming along nicely,” Gore said. “The goal right now is to begin official testing at Dale Hollow Lake in the spring or summer of next year. We are really pleased with how well the dome came out. We are working with an electrical engineer right now to complete those aspects.”
He said both of those major pieces cost around $35,000 to construct. Gore estimates around $100,000 will be needed to finish the projected 5,000-pound, 13-foot-long submarine.
The vessel has a fish-like shape mostly made out of aluminum and is equipped with a hatch, rudders and a large fin. It will also have a thruster on both sides and a fully functional control panel on the interior.
Gore said the dome in particular has been the toughest part of the undertaking due to its extreme importance and their admitted lack of knowledge beforehand.
“It’s been a long, drawn-out process building the mold for the dome,” Allen said. “Building the dome was an incredibly difficult endeavor. We had a couple of times where we had to back up and change how we did things. For me, that problem-solving part of the project has been the best part.”
Both men said the dome had been put under numerous stress and pressure tests and will soon be ready along with the interior (electrical, ballast tanks, floor, etc.) projects.
With other private subs’ speed on the market topping out at seven knots, Gore and Allen say it’s their goal for this craft to be twice as fast.
Once this prototype is finished, Gore said he wants to take it down to the Florida Keys and possibly the Caribbean Sea to sightsee in the clearer waters.
He said the color of the exterior will be pearly-white so the clear, colorful waters can reflect off the vessel. Gore said it will aptly be named “The Pearl.”
“This main focus for the sub is recreation and easy maneuverability,” Allen added. “We want whoever is piloting it to enjoy theirselves and have a good time. There is really nobody on the planet making what we are making. We have had phenomenal success. We did our research and we really made it happen.”
When the submarine is fully completed, the duo said they will take a break before commencing work on more subs to sell to the public.
“When we get it done, I want it to look like it’s worth a few million dollars,” Gore added.
But for now, Gore and Allen are focused on the task at hand.
“It’s just been a wonderful experience,” Gore said. “It’s been so interesting to me. I’ve had the most fun doing this. It’s really turned out really well. It’s been an extremely enjoyable process.”