A coalition of Kentucky nonprofits and public and private organizations is calling on state lawmakers to invest in child care, paid family leave and other policies to protect and support families.
During a virtual forum on Wednesday, Kentucky Youth Advocates and its partners from across the state launched the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children 2022 budget and policy priorities. They hoped to equip lawmakers with a checklist of action items going into next year’s legislative session, set to kick off Jan. 4.
“Every Kentucky child is relying on their leaders in Frankfort to prioritize their future,” KYA Executive Director Terry Brooks said in a news release. “As we noted in the latest Kentucky KIDS COUNT County Data Book, too many families across the commonwealth – especially families of color due to longstanding inequities – were struggling prior to COVID-19 and those trends will only continue to be exacerbated by the ripple effects of the pandemic.”
With lawmakers and Gov. Andy Beshear preparing to craft a two-year state budget, Brooks urged bipartisan action to move the needle for Kentucky’s children.
“Children are the common ground for the Kentucky General Assembly and the Beshear administration, and we are confident that their commitment to kids will result in tangible actions for families by the final gavel in 2022,” Brooks said.
The list of priorities includes creating a paid family leave infrastructure so working parents can get 12 weeks of paid family leave after giving birth or adopting a child.
The coalition also wants city and county governments to have more flexibility when it comes to regulating the use, display, sale and distribution of tobacco products – including electronic cigarettes – to curb tobacco use among young people.
It also includes in its list of priorities a ban on mental health professionals practicing conversion therapy with LGBTQ minors.
At a minimum, according to the coalition, Kentucky lawmakers must continue funding full-day kindergarten, boost spending on school-based family resource and youth services centers, improve access to in-school mental health services and increase per-pupil funding to ensure public schools can help all kids learn.
For his part, Beshear said he plans to make “historic investments” in education when he presents his state budget proposal to lawmakers early next year.
Beshear told the Associated Press in an interview that his education priorities to the General Assembly will include pay raises for educators and “retention programs” to hold down teacher turnover in classrooms.
He hoped to take advantage of Kentucky’s massive revenue surplus, including another $1.1 billion to allocate from the federal pandemic aid package known as the American Rescue Plan, the AP reported.
During a recent news conference in Bowling Green, when Senate Republican leaders discussed their own legislative priorities for the 2022 session, leaders seemed tepid about the prospect of raises for teachers, though they acknowledged some action on competitive pay for state workers will be necessary.
“It’ll be something that’ll be discussed” going forward, said Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green. “You have to really decide who are the essential people that work all the time and who actually should get that funding, because if you take the $400 million that the governor wants to do and you broke it out among all the people that work, they’d probably get about $500. So that’s not very effective.”
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said the legislature will likely have to take some action related to pay for state employees because the private sector is outcompeting the public sector, leading to a brain drain within state government.
Still, that priority has to be weighed against other obligations, Stivers said.
“Everybody would love pay raises, but you have to do things in context of the whole,” Stivers said, adding the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System has asked his caucus to increase its appropriation by $200 million.
“Until we see the consensus forecast, it’s impossible to say what we can and can’t do,” Stivers said.
That said, “we’re going to have to change our salary structure for state employees because we can’t recruit and retain and keep those (employees) because the private sector is paying so much more,” Stivers said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.