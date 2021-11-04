Warren County Common-wealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron will attempt to make his case for a new position.
Cohron filed paperwork Wednesday with the Kentucky secretary of state signaling his intent to seek election next year as Warren circuit judge for the 8th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division.
If successful, Cohron would succeed current Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, who was also Cohron’s predecessor as commonwealth’s attorney.
“One of my main priorities as a judge would be making sure that all litigants and all parties are treated with respect and consideration as they go through the process, be it civil or criminal,” Cohron said.
Wilson made it known a couple months earlier that he would not be running for another eight-year term as circuit judge.
Cohron said the decision to run for judge came after much deliberation.
“When Judge Wilson contacted me with his decision, I knew it was something I needed to strongly consider,” Cohron said.
A Bowling Green native, Cohron is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
He worked as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney under Wilson and was elected to his current office in 2004 after Wilson ascended to the bench.
“Historically, in Warren County we’ve always had a strong presence of a circuit judge whose priority is public safety, Judge Wilson being the most recent of that lineage,” Cohron said. “I think it’s important to maintain that and I hope to carry on in that tradition.”
During his time in office, Cohron has been president and also legislative director of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, representing the association on the Kentucky Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Council.
Cohron has earned a number of honors from various statewide councils for his work as prosecutor.
Cohron said that, should he be elected, his experience as a prosecutor will put him in a good position to adapt to a judge’s responsibilities, citing the examples of Wilson, 38th Circuit Judge Tim Coleman and retired 43rd Circuit Judge Phil Patton, all former prosecutors in the region.
“I think it’s somewhat of a natural transition for a commonwealth’s attorney due to the fact that you have to make an unbelievable number of decisions every day and you have to do it while making sure you are following the law,” Cohron said. “Watching judges like that shows you that it’s a necessary road, I think, to ensure public safety.”
Elsewhere in the local judiciary, sitting Warren District Court Judges Kim Geoghegan and Brent Potter have filed for election for their respective seats in the 2022 primary, and Warren Circuit Judge David Lanphear has announced he intends to file for reelection as family court judge.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.