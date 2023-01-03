Standing before a courtroom packed with colleagues, mentors and family, newly sworn-in Eighth Circuit Court Judge Chris Cohron extended his gratitude to seemingly everyone who had a hand in bringing him to the moment Monday when he joined the bench in a judicial circuit covering Warren and Edmonson counties.
"As circuit judge, public safety will be my number one priority ... I'm going to do everything I can to make things better for our communities," Cohron said near the end of his remarks at Monday's ceremony at the Warren County Justice Center. "I will make some right decisions, I will make some wrong decisions, but what I will do is be civil. I will honor this court, this room, my predecessors and the judges across the commonwealth of Kentucky by being civil."
Cohron also promised that those who appeared before him would receive equal treatment under the law.
Before winning the judicial election in November as a candidate without opposition, Cohron spent 20 years as Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney.
Prior to that, the Bowling Green native had been a public defender in Nashville before returning home to work as a prosecutor under then-Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Wilson.
Cohron ended up succeeding Wilson in 2003 as commonwealth's attorney with Wilson's appointment to a circuit judgeship.
Twenty years later, Cohron is again following in Wilson's footsteps, taking over the judgeship Wilson had previously held.
Wilson, for his part, encouraged Cohron to seek the office after deciding he would not run for re-election.
"I told him about the importance of having someone with his experience on the bench," Wilson said. "We've got an outstanding bench, but I'm so glad he took the leap of being our next circuit judge."
Cohron said he owed a great deal of his success to those early years prosecuting cases under Wilson.
"Steve empowered me early on, he let me make mistakes and helped me dig out of those," Cohron said. "It's an unbelievable thing to walk in as a young prosecutor and have quite simply one of the finest prosecutors in the country sitting there, not only wanting to work with you but giving you the keys to everything, setting you up and wanting you to succeed ... it's such an honor for me to once again attempt to fill his shoes."
Cohron offered thanks to his family, remarking on the challenges that come with balancing family life with a never-shrinking legal workload.
He also thanked the prosecutors and defense attorneys who have worked alongside him over the years, current and retired judges he has appeared before and law enforcement who have presented numerous cases to him during his tenure as prosecutor.
"I have said it my entire career as a prosecutor, I am only as smart or as dumb as the men and women of law enforcement make me look, and thank God you have made me look smart most of the time," Cohron said.
Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken, who took office the year after Cohron became commonwealth's attorney, offered praise to Cohron on Monday, remarking on their parallel careers in the legal field and the friendship that has developed between them while they practiced on the second floor of the justice center.
"Chris and I took great pride from the time we took over in being the first in the office and the last to leave," Milliken said. "We would pass each other in the hallway on weekends and holidays because we had work to do and we wanted to lead by example. We took great pride in getting along because we knew that if we worked together we would make our offices stronger."
Their working relationship has involved Friday afternoon meetings to review the events of the week, and their friendship has seen their families take vacations together, and Cohron said the partnership has had a profound effect on him.
"Having her be my partner across the hall has made me a better lawyer and a better person," Cohron said.