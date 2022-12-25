Sunny skies. High 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 25, 2022 @ 1:44 am
Sunday: Sunny and cold, with a high near 24. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Low of around 10.
Monday: Snow showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Low around 21.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48, with a low around 37.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57, with a low around 44.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.