After four years of hard work, the first class at University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus filled the downtown area with cries of joy and relief Friday morning.
Over 20 students from the class were surrounded by mentors, instructors, peers and family members at Fountain Square Park where they opened letters to learn the location of their future residency programs.
The ceremony was part of an annual medical school tradition called Match Day when students from across the country simultaneously find out the immediate future of their medical careers.
Dr. Todd Cheever, associate dean of the University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus, called students in the school’s inaugural class “pioneers” who were ready to lead communities.
“Today was a special day. It was our first-ever Match Day,” Cheever said. “And we have been waiting for this for literally four years. … I could not be prouder or happier for this class. This first class has been amazing. When they applied here to come to our school five years ago, we didn’t have a building. They came here on faith that we would have an amazing facility, which we did, and that we would provide a world-class medical education, which we have.”
The National Resident Matching Program pairs the wishes of the students with the needs of hospitals’ residency programs. Students interview in the fall at multiple locations, and then they rank their choices.
Match Day is for students in graduating classes to learn and announce the location of their residency program.
Cheever said the school’s first class in particular has cleared several speed bumps on their way to the next chapter of their lives.
“They started their clinical rotations as the pandemic hit,” Cheever said. “They have had a medical school experience like no students before them, and they had to learn how to quickly adapt. For example, they all stepped up after the tornadoes hit and did what we needed them to do in the community to help out. They have the right hearts, and they are here to be community leaders and servants wherever they are needed.”
Caitlyn Galloway, of Bowling Green, opened her letter and learned her residency will be at the University of Kentucky in Lexington where she will pursue child psychology. It was her first choice.
“Whenever I opened my letter it was just sheer joy, relief and excitement,” Galloway said. “We have been kind of hoping that we would end up at Lexington and at UK. The fact that whenever I opened that letter and got that result — it showed me all that hard work and those tears paid off.”
Galloway said her time in the program here in her hometown was a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience she will never forget.
“Throughout the four years I’ve gotten to learn how to be a leader, and I’ve gotten a lot of qualities that I think will help me carry over into my residency for the next five years,” Galloway said. “It is out of this world. Every dream I’ve ever had came true and surpassed that.”
Josh Karsaer, of Frankfort, also received UK as the location of his residency program where he will pursue emergency medicine.
Karsaer said Friday was the “culmination” of his time in Bowling Green.
“Being a part of the first class — it’s kind of scary to begin with because the reputation hasn’t been built," Karsaer said. "It’s all brand new. You don’t really know entirely what you are getting into. The experience has been fantastic. If I have to do it all over again, I would absolutely come back to Bowling Green. To be able to celebrate with my peers — its something special.”