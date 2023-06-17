The College Street Pedestrian Bridge will be getting some much-needed TLC.
The city announced Friday that the bridge’s boat access ramp is now closed as contractors begin working on the piers below. It will remain closed for several weeks.
The bridge itself will still be open to pedestrians, but it will need to be closed off later when deck timbers are replaced, wind bracing is repaired and the structural steel is blast cleaned, primed and painted.
Deborah Highland-West, Bowling Green’s public information officer, said there is no timeline on this first phase’ completion yet. Additional notices will be provided as rehab efforts continue.
The bridge has been awaiting a tuneup for several years.
A 2019 inspection done by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Bridge Inspection staff found that while the bridge’s issues posed no immediate threat to its overall stability, repairs were still recommended.
To go along with the recommendation, the city anticipates the bridge will see an increase in foot traffic now that its riverfront park dream is becoming a reality.
The city is taking suggestions from residents on what amenities they would like to see in the 70 acre-plus development, which will be located across Barren River on both sides of River Street.
Bowling Green’s 2022 budget set aside $40,000 for data collection and design to determine the total cost of bridge repairs and the city received $1.6 million in Transportation Alternatives Program funds earlier this year.
Those TAP dollars come with an 80/20 federal-local match, meaning the city is required to spend $400,000 of its own money on the project.
According to a city memo, those funds will cover cap repair, base encasement, upper bracing and decking work, lighting additions and the removal of lead paint.
Earlier this month, the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners approved a $2.3 million bid to Intech Contracting LLC to handle the bridge’s rehabilitation.
The bridge, completed in 1915, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.