The case against a man accused in a deadly shooting on Collegeview Drive has been forwarded to a grand jury.
Michael Shawn Burgett, 44, address unknown, appeared Wednesday in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing in a case in which he is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Burgett is accused of killing Robert Cherry, 43, of Bowling Green, on July 22.
Detective Kyle Scharlow of the Bowling Green Police Department testified that police were contacted at 8:16 p.m. that night regarding a shooting in the 1300 block of Collegeview Drive.
Officers arrived to find Cherry dead in the street.
Police at the scene spoke with a witness, Kelly Fisher, who named Burgett as the shooter, Scharlow said.
Fisher reportedly told police that a verbal argument between Cherry and Burgett had taken place shortly before the shooting in the front yard of Cherry's home on Audubon Drive.
"She was inside the residence when she heard a gunshot," Scharlow said.
Fisher told police she stepped outside and saw Burgett walk away and Cherry begin to walk after him, but Cherry and Fisher then got into a vehicle together and left the residence, Scharlow said.
While traveling on Collegeview Drive, Cherry reportedly saw Burgett walking along the street and got out of the vehicle.
Police received information that Burgett dropped a firearm as Cherry exited the vehicle, and as Cherry advanced toward Burgett, Burgett picked up the firearm and fired two rounds, at least one of which struck Cherry, Scharlow testified.
About 30 minutes after police were dispatched to the scene, officers found a shirtless Burgett in the 1300 block of South Lee Drive and took him into custody.
Scharlow said another witness attempted to follow Burgett as he left the scene of the shooting and provided information to help police locate him.
Burgess was taken to BGPD headquarters where he declined to give a statement to officers and asked for an attorney, although Burgett made incriminating statements while "talking to himself" after police stopped attempting to interview him, according to Scharlow.
The nature of the argument between Cherry and Burgett was not disclosed during Wednesday's hearing.
Scharlow said that police have not located the firearm suspected of being used in the homicide.
Burgett remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.