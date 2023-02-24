Tim Colovos recently joined the staff of Hospice of Southern Kentucky as chaplain and spiritual outreach coordinator.
As chaplain, Colovos will offer spiritual assistance to patients and their families that agree to receive chaplaincy services connected to the Hospice House on Scottsville Road.
“When families are at their worst is when I desire to be at my best,” he said. “Being with patients and their family members that find themselves in this season of life is where I believe the Lord desires me to be. The beauty of being a chaplain at the Hospice House is me being able to hear the many stories of love between family members. Although not everyone desires to have a chaplain, it is still a privilege for me to connect with so many people that are under our care.”
Hospice of Southern Kentucky, which was established 42 years ago and has served thousands of patients and their families, has three additional chaplains that provide chaplaincy service to the nine counties in southern Kentucky that Hospice reaches.
“Many people do not realize that Hospice is not just for patients that are in the last week or so of their life,” he said. “People that qualify to be a Hospice patient can be under our care for up to six months and sometimes more. Hospice is an approach to care for the chronically ill person that focuses on comfort care rather than curative care.”
As spiritual outreach coordinator, Colovos will reach out to different faith communities and educate them on the services that Hospice provides, “regardless if it is a Protestant church, a Catholic church or a non-Christian based faith group, Hospice of Southern Kentucky desires to connect with everyone that would benefit from our services.”
Colovos will set up times to meet with individuals to share the story of Hospice and explain how they will “walk with them as they care for their family member or friend that is chronically ill.”
“My hope in speaking to these faith groups is that they hear our genuine desire to walk alongside them during perhaps the most difficult part of their life,” he said. “I desire for people to get to know not only the many services Hospice provides but that they also get to know the staff members of Hospice. They are an amazing group of compassion filled people. Our medical team is the best of the best and everyone on the Hospice Team has a heart of service.”
Colovos, who was born and raised in Bowling Green, has been in ministry since 1989, serving a handful of churches in Bowling Green throughout the years.
In 2015, he served as senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Portland, Tenn., before returning to the ministry in Bowling Green at the turn of the new year.
Along with his duties at Hospice, Colovos serves as the new pastor of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church in the Rockfield area.
“The Lord has been so good to my wife and I,” he said. “This August, we will have two Hilltoppers and being able to be back in Bowling Green in this season of our life is very exciting for us. God has proven Himself faithful to us, once again.”
If your church or faith community group would like more information or to reach out to Colovos, contact Hospice at (270) 746-9300.