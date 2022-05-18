The Sloan Convention Center will host Bowling GreenCon, a comic book convention and pop culture event, on Sunday.
The show will feature more than 100 vendors catering to a variety of fan interests and hobbies, including comic books, cosplay, toys, movies, television and more.
“I do a show up in Clarksville, I do a show in Nashville and Lexington and now I do one here,” said Carmine De Santo, the show’s promoter. “It’s an untapped market.”
Doors will open at 10 a.m. The show will run until 5 p.m.
General admission is $20 and children under age 11 get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the doors. The event’s website said masks are optional and temperatures will be taken at registration.
A news release for the event said more than $2,500 in door prizes will be awarded.
Attendees will have the chance to meet pop culture icons like John Swasey, voice actor from popular anime programs such as One Piece, My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Z, as well as Howard Mackie, famed Marvel Comics writer known for his work on the Ghost Rider series.
Wrestling fans will be able to meet Bushwacker Luke, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and half of New Zealand’s Bushwackers wrestling duo.
Jim Shooter, former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, was originally scheduled to attend but had to cancel. Regardless, De Santo is excited for his guests.
“I got Howard Mackie from Ghost Rider, John Swasey from Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, I got Bushwacker Luke, great guests,” De Santo said.
Attendees will be able to purchase autographs and photos from convention guests.
Along with guest appearances, attendees can participate in a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament, a Pokémon trading card tournament, tabletop gaming sessions and a cosplay competition.
“We love the cosplay,” De Santo said.
– For more information, visit bowlinggreencon.com, @bowlinggreencon on Instagram or via Facebook at Bowling GreenCon.