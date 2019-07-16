The Bowling Green City Commission Tuesday took a step aimed to help end a legal battle over a proposed Three Springs Road residential development.
Residents in the Silver Springs subdivision have been in court looking to block a rezoning for the proposed adjacent Spring Lake development.
One of the concerns from the Silver Springs residents related to the connection between the subdivision and the development via Sterling Way.
The Commission unanimously approved prohibiting a Sterling Way connection between the two developments Tuesday.
"That eliminates one of the barriers to a settlement," said City-County Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson.
The development was first proposed in 2017 by Bowling Green's GVTP Developments LLC for a 304-unit apartment complex and was approved by the Bowling Green City Commission in August 2017. Residents then filed an appeal of the city commission's decision, and the case has been working its way through the court system.
In anticipation of a settlement, a rezoning request for 33 acres by Spring Lakes LLC is on the agenda for Thursday's City-County Planning Commission meeting. The rezoning request is from multi-family residential to single family residential. The planning commission meets at 6 p.m. at the city commission chambers.
The existing Silver Springs subdivision is in the county while the proposed Spring Lakes development, across from Basil Griffin Park, is in the city limits.
Also Tuesday:
•The Commission approved the 2020 fiscal year sidewalk projects.
At the July 2 commission meeting, commissioners held a work session to review the proposed projects, which are:
Loving Way from U.S. 31-W By-Pass to Rodes Drive.
Holly Drive from Dennis Way to 1745 Holly Drive, and then the opposite side of Holly Drive from that point to Catherine Drive.
North Lee Drive from Old Barren River Road to Trent Way.
Highland Way from Smallhouse Road to Westen Drive.
The Highland Way project drew some negative feedback from property owners when the sidewalks were first proposed for the northern side of the street. In the list approved Tuesday, the sidewalks are now proposed for the southern side of Highland Way.
"It was determined that the best route would be to move (the sidewalks) to the other side of the street," said City Manager Jeff Meisel.
•The city's Public Works Department was presented with its reaccreditation from the American Public Works Association. That group's president, Bo Mills, said Bowling Green is the only city in the state with an accredited public works department.
Public Works Department Director Greg Meredith said the evaluation process ensures the department is working as efficiently as possible for residents.
"It's about making sure we are using best practices," he said.
