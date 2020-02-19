After lengthy discussion across two meetings, the Bowling Green City Commission voted Tuesday not to change how it votes on ordinances.
A proposal to discontinue voting on the first reading of ordinances was tabled at the commission's Feb. 4 meeting. After a work session at the end of Tuesday's meeting, commissioners voted unanimously – on a first reading – to keep the status quo, but directed city staff to add some clarifying language to future commission meeting agendas. A second, binding vote, will be needed at the March 3 meeting to make the decision official.
The commission votes on both the first and second reading of ordinances, but only the second vote is binding. Under state law, ordinances must be read twice, but voting on a first reading is only required by city law.
Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash presented an ordinance Feb. 4 that would change the city policy to vote only on a second reading, but a decision was tabled pending further discussion.
On Tuesday, City Manager Jeff Meisel presented three options: keep the process as is; stop voting on a first reading; still call for a vote on a first reading of an ordinance, but allow individual commissioners to pass on a vote on a first reading.
"The whole intent" of eliminating a vote on a non-binding first reading was to create an opportunity for citizens to participate and reduce the perception that commissioners' "minds are made up," Nash said.
Nash and Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said they have heard from constituents who feel that an issue is decided after a first-reading vote, which makes them feel like they don't have a chance to provide input before a decision is made.
Some citizens are afraid "their voice won't be heard since a vote has already been taken," Nash said.
Beasley-Brown spoke against the third option, saying that if a vote is taken, all commissioners should have to vote and not "give someone an out."
She said none of the options address her desire to create "more space for the community ... to participate" in decisions before they are made, and suggested the city split some of the issues discussed at two annual city retreats into forums where the public is invited.
Commissioner Sue Parrigin reiterated her stance that residents deserve to know how commissioners stand on an issue via a vote on a first reading.
There was also a consensus that language should be added to future meeting agendas clarifying that a first vote on an ordinance is non-binding and listing a tentative date for the second, binding vote.
The issue only pertains to ordinances – municipal orders for items such as hiring and approving bids take only one reading.
Also Tuesday, commissioners accepted a nearly $850,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The funds will be used to repair sidewalks along state roads. Many roads in Bowling Green with sidewalks are state-owned along with the adjoining sidewalks. While the state maintains the roads, there has been a longstanding disagreement about who would be responsible for the sidewalk upkeep.
The grant will allow for all the needed repair or replacement of the state-road sidewalks in the city. The city will then maintain them in perpetuity.
