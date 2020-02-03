On the agenda for Tuesday’s Bowling Green City Commission meeting is a vote on changing the way the commission votes on ordinances.
Currently, the commission votes on both the first and second reading of ordinances, but only the second vote is binding.
Although it is rare, commissioners have changed votes between the first and second reading.
Under state law, ordinances must be read twice. Voting on a first, nonbinding reading, however, is required only by city ordinance.
Changing that policy was discussed at a city retreat Tuesday.
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said at the retreat the current process is “confusing for the general public,” with many people thinking an ordinance is final after a first vote by commissioners.
But Commissioner Sue Parrigin said the public “deserves to know how we feel about something” before a final vote.
While no vote was taken at the retreat, there was a consensus of the commissioners present to put it on a commission meeting agenda for further discussion and a vote. Commissioner Joe Denning was not at the retreat.
City Attorney Gene Harmon said at the retreat that state law does not mandate that a first reading of an ordinance be voted on, and an informal poll of other municipalities showed that many others don’t have their governing bodies vote on a first reading.
The proposed changes to the city ordinance include an exception for an “emergency ordinance,” where a vote on a first reading will still be required.
Also on the agenda for the 4:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall is a second vote on a rezoning for a large multiuse development on Russellville Road.
Developers are seeking to rezone 83.41 acres at 6309 Russellville Road from agriculture and general business to single-family residential, multifamily residential, highway business and light industrial. The development plan includes a 19.88-acre multifamily portion that will have up to 456 apartments, a 16.33-acre portion along Russellville Road to be zoned highway business and a 35.1-acre portion that will be light industrial.
Commissioners approved the request 5-0 at the Jan. 20 meeting on first reading.
– Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.