There was more discussion and another split vote, but Bowling Green city commissioners Tuesday ultimately approved a rezoning request for a pharmacy at Whispering Hills Boulevard and Russellville Road.
The rezoning was approved by the same 3-2 margin it received on a first reading at the Sept. 17 commission meeting.
Alaa Tlais plans to develop the 0.23-acre lot as an owner-operated pharmacy.
Many area residents spoke at the September commission meeting and at City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meetings to argue that the pharmacy would increase congestion in their neighborhood and that a commercial business was not compatible with the residential area.
Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash, who along with commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown voted against the rezoning at both meetings, came equipped Tuesday with photos taken at the site.
Nash argued that the business would increase congestion "in an already congested area." Nash also said that the business would only be 17 and a half feet from an adjoining home.
"I think it's designed to be a residential lot," he said.
Commissioner Sue Parrigin said traffic is a valid concern, and said the city should look into potentially putting right and left turn lanes on Whispering Hills for cars entering Russellville Road.
The design for the business includes two entrance lanes from Russellville Road and a right-turn only exit lane onto Whispering Hills Boulevard.
Tlais also spoke Tuesday, saying he has purchased the adjoining home, that traffic issues already exist and that he has designed the project as recommended by local and state officials to make it as safe as possible.
"I have done everything right ... and everything recommended," he said.
Tlais also said he has met with area residents and would do whatever he could to alleviate their concerns.
As they did at the September meeting, Parrigin, Joe Denning and Mayor Bruce Wilkerson voted for the rezoning.
Also Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with establishing a local training academy for the police department rather than sending them to the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond.
City officials said a local police training academy could drastically reduce the time it takes to get new police officers on the streets after they are hired.
It can take up to 18 weeks for newly hired police officers to get a spot at the police academy in Richmond for a 20-week training program, Bowling Green Police Chief Doug Hawkins said.
With a local academy, officers can be almost fully trained in a few months rather than the almost year-long process it currently takes.
"It's a much more efficient process," Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the process starts with seeking approval from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council to start a local academy and then having the facilities and curriculum approved.
"Once we have the three steps approved ... we will be able to establish our own academy," he said.
BGPD already has many of the parts in place for such a training academy, including certified instructors, an outdoor firing range and classroom space at the BGPD headquarters, Hawkins previously told the Daily News.
The department currently has 124 sworn officers and typically hires and trains about eight to 12 a year.
Currently, only the Lexington and Louisville police departments have their own training academies.
