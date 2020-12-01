The Bowling Green City Commission on Tuesday approved on a first reading issuing two bonds for a combined $46.5 million to be used for building infrastructure for an expansion of the Kentucky Transpark.
The transpark opened in 1998 with about 680 acres and is now at 1,100 acres. Currently the home to 18 businesses employing nearly 2,700 people, “it’s coming to a point that we are reaching capacity,” Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
The Inter-Modal Transportation Authority recently purchased nearly 300 acres for an expansion of the industrial park.
The bonds would be primarily used for building infrastructure such as utilities and sewer on the land and would be paid off through revenue generated in the transpark.
Meisel said the jobs at the transpark have provided millions in tax revenues for the city. “It’s been a successful venture,” he said.
Commissioners also approved rezoning the nearly 300 acres from agricultural to heavy industrial.
A second and binding vote on the bond issue is expected at the Dec. 15 city commission meeting.
Also Tuesday, a controversial rezoning request that would allow an expansion of a Speedway gas station at Broadway Avenue and Covington Street did not come up for a second and binding vote.
At the Nov. 17 meeting, commissioners deadlocked 2-2 on the rezoning request in a first, nonbinding vote.
Commissioners Joe Denning and Dana Beasley Brown, citing concerns with traffic and the encroachment of commercial properties into an established neighborhood, voted against the request. Commissioner Sue Parrigin and Mayor Bruce Wilkerson voted yes. Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash was absent from the meeting.
A final, binding vote was slated for Tuesday, but the request was pulled by the applicant.
In September, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County recommended in an 8-3 vote to allow a rezoning request for the project, despite opposition from many area residents.
Ohio-based Speedway LLC is looking to expand its convenience store and gas station at 1220 Broadway Ave. with a 4,600-square-foot convenience store and 4,700-square-foot fueling canopy.
Commissioners Tuesday did approve on a first reading a rezoning for a 1.3686-acre parcel of land between Kenton Street and Greenwood Alley.
The plan by Bell Vue Properties limited liability corporation is to develop a mix of 22 single-family and multi-family units on the property. A previous plan from CSR BG Investments to build contractor garages and office space on the property drew the ire of some area residents and resulted in a lawsuit.
With the change of plans for the area, the lawsuit was dropped.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdaily news.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.