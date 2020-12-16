The Bowling Green City Commission met via teleconference Tuesday, approving the issuance of $46.5 million in bonds for the Kentucky Transpark in the final meeting for Mayor Bruce Wilkerson and commissioners Joe Denning and Brian "Slim" Nash.
Wilkerson dropped his reelection bid in September, citing health concerns, while Nash and Denning lost in their reelection campaigns.
The commission unanimously approved on a final reading issuing two bonds for a combined $46.5 million to be used for building infrastructure for an expansion of the Transpark. The Inter-Modal Transportation Authority recently purchased nearly 300 acres for an expansion of the industrial park, which opened in 1998 and is near capacity.
The bonds would be primarily used for building infrastructure such as utilities and sewer on the new land and would be paid off through revenue generated in the Transpark.
In a lengthy meeting, commissioners also approved on a second and final vote a rezoning request for a 1.3686-acre parcel between Kenton Street and Greenwood Alley that had been the subject of a lawsuit against the city.
Bell Vue Properties limited liability corporation plans to develop a mix of 22 single-family and multi-family units on the property. A previous plan from CSR BG Investments to build contractor garages and office space on the property was opposed by some area residents and resulted in a lawsuit. With the change of planned use, the lawsuit was dropped.
Commissioners also approved allocating to $285,000 in CARES Act funding to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. The money would be used to give $200 credits to BGMU customers who have fallen behind on their payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At the end of the meeting, Nash and Denning spoke about their service.
Nash said he was "humbled and honored by the number of people who have reached out to me" following the election loss, he said. "It has been a great pleasure to serve the citizens of Bowling Green."
Denning, who has nearly 50 years as an elected official on the commission and city school board, spoke about how much change he has seen since growing up in a segregated Bowling Green.
"The people of the city have been good to me," said Denning, who was the city's first Black police officer, school board member, city commission member and mayor.
Denning also decried what he said he saw as partisanship in the city commission election.
"We need to be careful to not have city government of Bowling Green become" partisan, he said.
Newcomer Carlos Bailey and former commissioner Melinda Hill will join the commission in January, while Todd Alcott will be sworn in as the city's new mayor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.