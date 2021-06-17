The Bowling Green City Commission quickly approved on a second vote a city budget Tuesday, in contrast to the lengthy discussion that accompanied the first budget vote June 1.
Commissioners unanimously OK'd a 2022 Fiscal Year budget of $122 million with no tax hikes.
The 2021 Fiscal Year adopted budget saw revenue of $110,342,427, while the adopted 2022 FY budget sees revenue at $122,340,267 – a 10.9% increase as the city economy rebounds from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The budget forecasts the city’s biggest revenue stream – occupational taxes – to increase from $47,266,500 to $54,356,750 – a 15% increase.
That increased revenue projections allows for increased spending for 2022 – $75.6 million, up from $66.9 million last year.
At the June 1 meeting, commissioners Dana Beasley Brown and Carlos Bailey pushed for the budget to include a line item for a city position to deal with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing in the city.
Ultimately, the commission agreed to direct city staff to begin researching the creation of such a position, with Mayor Todd Alcott pledging to convene a town hall/work session on the issues.
Tuesday, Alcott announced that a tentative date in late July has been selected for the meeting at the Sloan Convention Center.
He said area agencies that deal with the issues have been invited and feedback is already being solicited to answer the question of "what is our role" as city government to address the problems.
Alcott said the Kentucky League of Cities has been asked to help facilitate the meeting.
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved accepting a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign Healthy City Grant Program to help build a planned outdoor fitness center at the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the center will be similar to the one at Preston Miller Park. He said the total cost of the Lovers Lane project is projected at $250,000 with the $30,000 grant "seed money to get this started."
He said the project would likely be budgeted and started next year.