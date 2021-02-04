After a failed attempt last year, the Bowling Green City Commission approved changes Tuesday to the city’s ethics ordinance that will allow the city’s Board of Ethics to charge the cost of legal fees to city employees found to have violated the city code of ethics.
Last fall, the then-city commission voted 3-2 to not include that provision amid other changes to the ethics ordinance proposed by the city’s Board of Ethics.
The proposed changes came after then-Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash was arrested on public intoxication charges in May 2019. He later pleaded guilty and paid a $25 fine, plus court costs.
In October 2019, the Board of Ethics ruled Nash violated the city’s code of ethics. The city hired outside counsel to help with the investigation, and an open records act filing by the Daily News revealed the city’s bill for the ethics probe was $20,062.30.
In November 2019, commissioners expressed a desire to avoid such costs in the future and the idea of charging legal fees was then presented to commissioners last fall.
But then-Commissioner Joe Denning questioned the fairness of assessing legal fees on a lower-wage, entry-level employee. Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said she was concerned about politically motivated complaints leading to thousands of dollars in legal fees.
A provision of a possible $1,000 fine for ethics code violators remained in the revised ordinance, but the provision regarding legal fees was only supported by Commissioner Sue Parrigin and then-Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.
On Tuesday, commissioners ultimately approved the change regarding legal fees by a unanimous vote, but not before lengthy discussion.
Parrigin sponsored the ordinance changes and said “elected officials need to be held accountable. ... I believe the changes will promote public confidence.”
But Commissioner Carlos Bailey, who is an attorney, said the ordinance as worded would likely be overturned if challenged in court.
“We do need to be held accountable,” he said, but noted that courts have ruled that, based on the Eighth Amendment, penalties found to be excessive are unconstitutional.
“In a court of law ... it will be overturned,” he said.
Mayor Todd Alcott said imposing excessive penalties “is not what this ordinance is stating ... it’s our commitment that we will hold the person accountable.”
Parrigin said if the ethics board were to charge an excessive amount, “we need the community to let us know.”
Bailey agreed that adding the term reasonable to the ordinance change would satisfy his primary concern.
The motion was unanimously amended to include the word “reasonable” and then unanimously approved.
The approved change now reads: “ ... at the sole discretion of the Board of Ethics, requiring the violator to pay a portion or all of the reasonable legal costs incurred by the Board of Ethics and/or the City and/or City agency in relation to the violation(s).”
Ethics board members previously said they needed to hire outside counsel in investigating Nash. Among the reasons cited was the fact that Nash, as a city commission member, would vote on appointments to the ethics board and on the city attorney, and the city attorney at the time had to therefore recuse himself.
However, the Board of Ethics did not hire outside counsel when investigating complaints last year against Wilkerson and Parrigin.
In a written statement provided to the Daily News at the time, Board of Ethics members wrote in part that “seeking approval to engage outside counsel is at the Board’s discretion and generally only necessary when the Board feels its ability to perform its job as required by the Code of Ethics is limited (for example, a legal conflict by the City Attorney precluding advice to the Board on a legal issue). For the allegations against Wilkerson and Parrigin, there was no need to call on the City Attorney to advise in a manner that would have been precluded due to a legal conflict – based on the plain wording of the complaints, the evidence, and the existing regulations and laws.”
Nash at the time told the Daily News he saw a double standard.
“There is no question that how they were handled is different,” he said.
Nash said in the handling of the Wilkerson and Parrigin cases, if the city attorney did not have to recuse herself, or if the board decided not to hire outside counsel, it shows that “either way they have operated differently,” he said.
