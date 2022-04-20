Bowling Green city commissioners passed the first reading of an ordinance during Tuesday night's meeting for the establishment of an Entertainment Destination Center downtown, allowing the open carry of alcohol at certain times.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the second reading of the ordinance for final city approval would be at the next commission meeting on May 3 before going to Frankfort for final state approval.
At the earliest, he said the district can be fully implemented by mid-June or the start of July.
Meisel said the open carry of alcohol would only be allowed on public property such as sidewalks and parks. Businesses will not be required to participate in the EDC.
Mayor Todd Alcott said the city is still working on the full plan to ensure the potential EDC would bring "profitable commerce" to the downtown area.
The current plan calls for the EDC to only be used on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The proposed boundary map for the EDC extends for a portion of the area from 6th to 11th streets and Kentucky to Chestnut streets. The proposed area encompasses Bowling Green Ballpark, SKyPAC and Circus Square and Fountain Square parks.
The districts are allowed through state legislation enacted in 2016. A growing number of cities, such as Owensboro, Newport, Covington and Paducah, have Entertainment Destination Centers.
Through numerous meetings of city officials and stakeholders in recent months, commissioners heard concerns about illegal activity downtown and increased litter, but also broad support for an EDC.
Also Tuesday, a city ordinance raising the pay of Bowling Green city commissioners from $16,451 to $32,500 was passed on a 3-2 vote.
Commissioners Melinda Hill and Sue Parrigin and Mayor Todd Alcott voted in favor of the pay hike while Commissioners Carlos Bailey and Dana Beasley Brown voted against the proposal.
The ordinance does not increase the mayoral salary of $19,741.
Bailey and Beasley said the raise was not needed at this time.
“My vote is still going to be no, and I appreciate the offer. But it’s a 41% increase,” Bailey said. “One of the things I didn’t sign up for is to basically get paid extra money, because I understand what other people are going through. I want to make sure our first responders do get paid an adequate wage (first). That’s the only reason I am voting no today.”
Beasley said she could not vote for the raise “in good conscience.”
“I’m grateful for the mayor for bringing this forward, but for me, I can’t do that without looking at the full budget first,” she said. “I would feel much better voting to raise it in the summer after looking at the budget. For me, I want to take care of our people before taking care of the board.”
Hill said the raise for the commissioners falls in line with recently improving the starting wage for full-time city employees to $15.
“I want to remind our citizens it (the raise) only goes into effect for commissioners who are elected and take office in 2023, and those people are not required to accept it,” Hill said. “They can choose to donate it. They can choose to take the old salary. It is up them to have that opportunity."
She also said she had always been “baffled” by how much more Warren Fiscal Court magistrates made over commissioners.
Alcott noted during last month’s city commission meeting that magistrates earn $39,000.
Owensboro, the next closest city in the state to Bowling Green in population, pays its commissioners $21,762 and mayor $34,840.
Both cities have five-member city commissions and a city manager form of government, where the city manager runs the day-to-day operations of the city.
Parrigin said she was in favor of the hike because it would help the city “recruit folks to want to step up to do this job” in the future.