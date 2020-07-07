The Bowling Green City Commission – including Mayor Bruce Wilkerson – approved Tuesday on first reading an ordinance related to mayoral authority regarding the lowering of U.S. flags.
The ordinance was the result of Wilkerson's decision to take down U.S. flags from city properties June 19 as a precaution against what he described as “outside groups” potentially coming to the city and taking down the flags. Wilkerson declined to offer more details on the threat to the flags. The flags were put back up the next day, but not before several private citizens raised flags on city property and held demonstrations against the move.
Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash introduced the ordinance that prohibits the mayor from lowering the U.S. flag without the approval of the entire city commission or unless the mayor is otherwise following an order of the governor of Kentucky or the president of the United States.
Nash said during Tuesday's teleconferenced meeting that the lowering of flags led to an outpouring of people reaching out to him, and his goal with the ordinance was two-fold: make sure the lowering of flags doesn't happen again under the same circumstances and to "find out exactly what happened ... flags are powerful symbols."
Nash said he wanted details on the threat to the flags and to understand why the full commission was not consulted before the flags were taken down.
Wilkerson, however, declined to offer answers during the meeting, saying he wanted to make sure the answers he provides to commissioners don't violate any "provisions" and to ensure he fully answers all commission questions.
Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown asked City Attorney Gene Harmon to clarify the city's form of government.
Harmon said the city has operated for decades as a city manager form of government, where City Manger Jeff Meisel is empowered to make administrative decisions, and the five council members, including the mayor, generally have equal authority.
"The mayor is just ... one of the five commissioners," Harmon said. All executive and legislative functions reside with the full board, Harmon said.
Beasley Brown said the issue was upsetting, and when she reached out to officials in other cities, they said they "would have not handled it this way," she said.
She said she hopes that moving forward, the ongoing discussion regarding the issue will "help us fine-tune our procesess" and lead to a "healthier and more transparent board of commissioners."
Commissioners Joe Denning and Sue Parrigin did not comment on the issue during the meeting, but they joined Nash, Beasley Brown and Wilkerson in voting for the ordinance.
Changes to city ordinances require two votes, so the next binding vote on the issue is slated for the July 21 BOC meeting.
