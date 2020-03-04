The Bowling Green City Commission approved Tuesday a $365,679 bid from Scotty’s Contracting and Stone of Bowling Green to build three more roundabouts in the city.
Meanwhile, at the end of the meeting, opponents of a planned powersports park at the the city's Glen Lily landfill presented commissioners with a petition against the development.
The city’s first roundabout was built in 2014 on U.S. 31-W By-Pass near the Western Kentucky University campus, and another is being built at Shive Lane and Ken Bale Boulevard. A third is in the planning stages for the nearby Shive Lane-Middle Bridge Road intersection.
The bid that was unanimously approved Tuesday, with little discussion, calls for roundabouts at Parkside and Cove drives, Cove and North Sunrise drives and Crossings Boulevard and Chasefield Avenue.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the roundabouts, which will be the first to be built in residential areas, are slated to be completed by the end of June. The funds have been set aside in the city's roads budget.
Also Tuesday:
• Commissioners heard from three opponents of the planned PowerPlex park.
The city is considering a deal that would result in the landfill being turned into a massive powersports venue. Sye Head of SK Powersports Promotions of Russellville and his partner, Kash Moore, proposed the deal to transfer ownership of the landfill property for a facility to be called PowerPlex Park. Head previously told the Daily News the facility will feature permanent bathroom/shower facilities, a parking lot and facilities to accommodate up to 20,000 attendees and numerous tracks to accommodate various kinds of off-road racing.
About 100 area residents attended a meeting Monday night at Barren River Baptist Church, with the vast majority indicating they were against the proposal.
The co-organizers of the Monday event, Gary Sullivan and Gary Ausbrooks, presented a petition Tuesday to the city that included what they said were 188 signatures of area residents who opposed the plan. The opponents' main concerns with the proposal focus on traffic, noise, a potential disturbance of the landfill itself, what a potential rezoning of the property would allow, increased demand on emergency services and a potential decrease in property values.
"These are all legitimate concerns we have," Sullivan said.
Ausbrooks said the area is filled with "generations ... who have enjoyed relative peace and tranquility," with the planned project a threat to that environment.
The city opened the 30-acre landfill in the middle of a 270-acre tract at 5301 Glen Lily Road in 1973 and closed it in 1981. The landfill property is in the city limits but is surrounded by county land. The city in January voted to lease the land to Head and Moore for a Grand National Cross Country off-road racing event scheduled for May 16-17.
• The commission accepted a $193,401 bid from Scotty’s Contracting and Stone for construction of a greenway from Creekwood Avenue to the back of Jennings Creek Elementary School.
The city has received a grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.