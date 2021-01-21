Bowling Green city commissioners approved a rezoning Tuesday that will pave the way for more apartments in the downtown area and expanded aid to local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
On a second and final vote in a teleconferenced meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning for a 26-unit apartment complex to be called Gaslight Apartments.
The rezoned area includes the now-empty commercial building at 615 Chestnut that had been home to Green River Scrubs and the Labor Finders staffing agency and residential buildings at 631 Chestnut and 522, 524 and 526 E. Seventh Ave.
New Millennium Real Estate, which owns and operates other downtown apartment complexes, had sought the rezoning from general business to multifamily residential.
Commissioners also approved providing more funds to local businesses through the BG CARES program.
Funded by federal CARES Act money, the program provides funding to Bowling Green businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Previously, businesses with between one and 25 employees were eligible for $2,500 in grants and those with 26 to 50 employees were eligible for $5,000.
The changes approved Tuesday create a new category of businesses with between one and five employees, which can get $3,000 grants. Businesses with between six and 25 employees can now get $7,000 and those with 26 to 50 are now eligible for $15,000.
Businesses that have already received BG CARES funds will not have to reapply for the additional funds. City Neighborhood and Community Services Department Director Brent Childers told the Daily News that the city will be mailing out checks to those businesses to make up the difference between the amount they received and the new funding levels.
