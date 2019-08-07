The Bowling Green City Commission on Tuesday approved a rezoning that moves a proposed housing development off Three Springs Road closer to reality.
Commissioners unanimously approved rezoning 33.8 acres from multifamily residential to single-family residential at 0 and 1854 Three Springs Road. The land is presently owned by Spring Lakes LLC. The rezoning paves the way for up to 108 single-family homes to be built on the tract.
A development was first proposed in 2017 by Bowling Green’s GVTP Developments LLC at the site for a 304-unit apartment complex and was approved by the city commission in August 2017. Residents of the adjacent Silver Springs subdivision then filed an appeal of the city commission’s decision, and the case had been working its way through the court system.
Last month, the city commission unanimously approved prohibiting a Sterling Way connection between the two developments. Such a connection and the density of the project when it was first proposed were some of the concerns of Silver Springs residents.
The changes pave the way for a settlement of the legal appeal, City-County Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson said previously.
The existing Silver Springs subdivision is in the county while the proposed Spring Lakes development, across from Basil Griffin Park, is in the city limits.
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved:
• accepting a $450,000 grant from the Kentucky 911 Services Board for upgrades to the local 911 center.
• accepting a $531,675 bid from ARC Acquisition US Inc. of San Antonio for the purchase of Panasonic Toughbooks for the Bowling Green Police Department.
• accepting a $196,252 bid from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC of Bowling Green for Pedigo Park improvements, including an asphalt path and concrete sidewalk.
• authorizing a lease agreement with the Bowling Green International Festival Inc. to lease Circus Square Park on Sept. 27-28 and waiving normal rental fees for the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.