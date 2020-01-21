What had been a contentious rezoning request for a large multiuse development on Russellville Road ended quietly Tuesday as the Bowling Green City Commission approved the request 5-0 on first reading.
Developers are seeking to rezone 83.41 acres at 6309 Russellville Road from agriculture and general business to single-family residential, multifamily residential, highway business and light industrial. The development plan includes a 19.88-acre multifamily portion that will have up to 456 apartments, a 16.33-acre portion along Russellville Road to be zoned highway business and a 35.1-acre portion that will be light industrial.
The development plan was first presented at the City-County Planning Commission meeting Sept. 19 and drew strong opposition from nearby residents. It was then voted down 7-1.
After that vote, the developers, led by Mirsad Alic, met with area residents and changed the plans to include a 12.1-acre single-family portion of the development with a maximum of 30 lots. That portion of the development will serve as a buffer between the industrial part of the development and the adjoining Stone Crest neighborhood.
The tweaked plan was approved at the Dec. 19 planning commission meeting in a 7-1 vote.
At that meeting, Alic detailed possible uses for the highway business portion of the development as restaurants, gas stations and drug stores, while a trucking company is planned for the light industrial portion of the property.
The rezoning request, which needs final approval on second reading at the Feb. 4 city commission meeting, drew only limited discussion before it was approved.
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown commended the developers for working with neighborhood residents.
Commissioner Sue Parrigin echoed those remarks, saying a rezoning request "is never a done deal" and that commissioners want neighborhood residents to be a part of the planning process.
Also Tuesday, city commissioners voted to accept a $385,203 bid from Spear Corp. of Roachdale, Ind., for a Russell Sims Aquatic Center pump and filter replacement project.
The current pump system is original to the aquatic center, meaning it is 20 years old. It frequently needs maintenance, City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
"We run the risk of losing operations" during the peak summer season if the pump system is not fixed, he said.
"We believe now is the time to do this," Meisel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.