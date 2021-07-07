Sidewalks and drainage projects in Bowling Green were allocated more than $600,000 at Tuesday's meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission.
With Mayor Todd Alcott absent, remaining commissioners gave unanimous approval to accepting a $524,343 bid from Scott & Murphy Inc. of Bowling Green for sidewalk construction on Johnson Drive and Dennis Way.
The project is part of the city's Neighborhood Improvements Program in the area. Approximately 1,645 feet of sidewalk will be built on Johnson Drive between Old Morgantown Road and Gary Avenue.
On Dennis Way, approximately 775 feet of sidewalk will be built to extend from the current sidewalk to Johnson Drive.
Commissioners also approved a $130,939 bid from Scott & Ritter Inc. of Bowling Green for drainage improvements along North Sunrise Drive and Kenton Street.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the area has been the site of frequent drainage issues.
During the public comment section at the end of Tuesday's meeting, representatives of local conservative and Republican groups expressed concerns about the possibility the city would create a position to deal with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing in the city.
At the June 1 commission meeting, creating such a position was proposed by commissioners Dana Beasley Brown and Carlos Bailey.
Commissioners instead eventually agreed to task city staff with looking into the logistics of such a position, and the city has slated a July 22 work session to discuss the issues.
Speakers on Tuesday questioned the need for such a position, saying the issue of homelessness was not widespread and arguing that government involvement was not the answer.
Counts of the homeless in Bowling Green in recent years have estimated their numbers at less than 200. A city-commissioned housing study in 2019 showed that more than 45% of renter-occupied households in the city are considered cost-burdened by federal standards – the occupants pay more than 30% of their income toward housing – and 25% are severely cost-burdened by paying more than 50% of their income toward housing.