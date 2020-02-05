Weather Alert

..HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY TONIGHT... .AN ADDITIONAL ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE FLOOD WATCH AREA FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT. THIS RAIN FALLING OVER AREAS THAT RECEIVED SOAKING RAINS TUESDAY MAY LEAD TO AREAL FLOODING. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAIR, ALLEN, BARREN, CASEY, CLINTON, CUMBERLAND, EDMONSON, GREEN, HART, LINCOLN, LOGAN, METCALFE, MONROE, RUSSELL, SIMPSON, TAYLOR, AND WARREN. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * THIS RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. THE RAINFALL WILL ALSO LEAD TO RISES ON AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS FOR AREAS SOUTH OF A MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK TO LEBANON TO RICHMOND LINE. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&