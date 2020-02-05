The Bowling Green City Commission had a lengthy discussion Tuesday about changing the way commissioners vote on ordinances, ultimately deciding to table the issue to discuss it further.
Currently, the commission votes on both the first and second reading of ordinances, but only the second vote is binding. Under state law, ordinances must be read twice, but voting on a first reading is required only by city ordinance.
Changing that policy was first discussed at a city retreat last week.
An ordinance that would change the city policy to vote only on a second reading was sponsored by Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash.
“I think the current process gives the impression that the commission has already made up its mind,” he said. He said that practice discourages vital public input.
He said a first reading of an ordinance should be to “give notice to the public” to then give feedback before a vote.
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown likewise said she has heard from many constituents who wonder, regarding a nonbinding first vote, “why are you voting on it if you are not really voting.”
The current policy is “making our citizens feel ... we have already made up our minds,” she said.
But Commissioner Sue Parrigin said the current process promotes transparency as it allows residents to know how commissioners feel as soon as an ordinance is presented.
“I personally like to have my vote out in front of the community,” she said, adding that her experience is that people are generally aware of the process.
Not voting when an ordinance is first presented allows commissioners to “avoid taking a stand on really big community issues,” she said, and on a second vote, they “can still change their minds.”
An idea was then discussed to hold more work sessions to allow a proposed ordinance to be presented and discussed publicly before it is put up for a vote.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said there would be some logistical hurdles to overcome to hold regular work sessions, and commissioners ultimately voted to table a decision until they can have a work session to specifically discuss the issue.
Nash, Beasley-Brown, Parrigin and Commissioner Joe Denning voted to table the motion while Mayor Bruce Wilkerson voted no.
At last week’s retreat, City Attorney Gene Harmon said an informal poll of other municipalities showed that many others don’t have their governing bodies vote on a first reading.
The proposed changes would be only for ordinances, not municipal orders. Most ordinances the commission votes on relate to things like rezonings, while municipal orders typically are for things like accepting bids and hiring employees.
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved on a second vote a rezoning for a large multiuse development on Russellville Road.
Approved was a rezoning of 83.41 acres at 6309 Russellville Road from agriculture and general business to single-family residential, multifamily residential, highway business and light industrial. The development plan includes a 19.88-acre multifamily portion that will have up to 456 apartments, a 16.33-acre portion along Russellville Road to be zoned highway business and a 35.1-acre portion that will be light industrial.
Commissioners approved the request 5-0 at the Jan. 20 meeting on first reading.
