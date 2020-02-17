The Bowling Green City Commission has scheduled a work session Tuesday to further discuss changing the way commissioners vote on ordinances and the use of work sessions.
There was lengthy discussion about the issue at the Feb. 4 commission meeting.
Currently, the commission votes on both the first and second reading of ordinances, but only the second vote is binding. Under state law, ordinances must be read twice, but voting on a first reading is something only required by city ordinance.
At the Feb. 4 commission meeting, an ordinance that would change the city policy to vote only on a second reading was sponsored by Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash.
“I think the current process gives the impression that the commission has already made up its mind,” he said. He said that practice discourages public input.
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown likewise said constituents often tell her they assume a decision has already been made after a first vote.
But Commissioner Sue Parrigin said the current process on a first reading vote promotes transparency because it allows residents to know how commissioners stand as soon as an ordinance is presented.
The idea to hold more work sessions to first present proposed ordinances before any vote is taken was also discussed at length.
City Manager Jeff Meisel at the Feb. 4 meeting said there would be some logistical hurdles to overcome to hold regular work sessions.
A Meisel memo on the issue prepared for Tuesday’s meeting said: “If used, work sessions are generally used for complex, difficult issues, for reviewing new or amended major ordinances and policies, for reviewing major projects and for similar difficult issues. ... Too many work sessions on topics on the regular agenda can create a repetition concern.”
Commissioners ultimately voted to table any decision on meeting procedures.
The work session is scheduled for the end of the 4:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall.
Also on the agenda for that meeting is accepting a nearly $850,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The funds would be used to repair sidewalks along state roads, many of which were built in the 1940s and have never been repaired.
Many roads in Bowling Green with sidewalks are state-owned, including U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Louisville and Cemetery roads. While the state maintains the roads from curb to curb, there has been a longstanding disagreement about who would be responsible for the sidewalk upkeep.
As a result of the dispute, maintenance of those sidewalks has been sporadic.
– Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
