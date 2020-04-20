The most notable thing about Tuesday’s meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission will be its format.
The 2 p.m. session will be held via teleconference and will be broadcast on the city’s public access Channel 4 and be livestreamed at bgky.org/videos.
While such a meeting is the first in the city’s history, it is the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the city has an internal software program it will use for the meeting, with commissioners and limited staff participating remotely.
Such remote meetings are allowed under the national, local and state emergency declarations issued last month.
City buildings, including City Hall, are closed to the public, although operations continue through phones and online services.
The 12-item agenda includes recognition of two emergency orders.
The first retroactively extends the deadline to pay city net profit fees from April 15 to July 15 and waive any interest or penalties for late payment.
The extension aligns with the extension of the federal income tax filing deadline to July 15.
The second emergency order amends the city’s employee leave policy to be in compliance with the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Commissioners are also slated to vote on:
- approving a $210,820 bid from J&F Janitoral Services of Somerset for cleaning services at city buildings.
- accepting a $187,430 bid from Infinity Pipeline Inc. of Bowling Green for a Butler County landfill leachate management system.
