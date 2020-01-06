An event that could bring an estimated 15,000 or more visitors to Bowling Green for one weekend this spring is pending approval Tuesday by the Bowling Green City Commission.
On the agenda for Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall is approving an agreement with SK Powersports Promotions of Russellville to lease a portion of the city’s Glen Lily landfill area for a Grand National Cross Country off-road racing event.
The event, which is scheduled for May 16-17, would feature dirt bike and ATV races on tracks to be built by SK Powersports. The local stop would be the seventh on a national 13-leg tour, according to SK Powersports co-owner Sye Head.
Head, a racer himself, said it took a lot of work to bring the Grand National Cross Country event to southcentral Kentucky, saying the organization is the largest and most prestigious of its kind in the country.
He said the event would have a $3 million economic impact for the region, adding that the estimated 15,000 attendance number “was conservative.” He said the GNCC events typically draw that many spectators in areas that are much more rural than the Bowling Green market.
The lease agreement up for a vote Tuesday calls for SK Powersports to pay the city $3,000 to use the land. Among other stipulations in the proposed lease, the company also agrees to restore the land to its original condition within 45 days of the event ending. It also agrees to contact all residents within 1.5 miles of the event to inform them about it and to provide free tickets.
Head said the event was scheduled for another property, but the deal fell through.
The city opened the 30-acre landfill in the middle of a nearly 270-acre city-owned tract off 5301 Glen Lily Road in 1973. The city closed the landfill in 1981. The 30 acres that was once a landfill will not be used for the May event. Most of the racing trails will be in wooded areas of the site, which sits near Interstate 165 off Glen Lily Road.
Head said his plan is to springboard off the May event and eventually build a permanent “Disneyland of Powersports” in the area.
“We are looking to develop something that will be here all the time,” he said.
