The Bowling Green City Commission is slated to vote Tuesday on a rezoning for a pharmacy that has been opposed by many residents.
The city is being asked to rezone 0.23 acres from townhouse/multifamily residential to general business at Whispering Hills and Russellville Road.
The rezoning application was tabled in the face of opposition at a June meeting of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County before it was passed on a second vote in August. The first vote at the August meeting was 5-5 before two commissioners changed their vote to pass it 7-3.
Alaa Tlais plans to develop the property as a pharmacy, something that is out of character for the residential area, according to about a dozen Whispering Hills residents who spoke at the August meeting.
Planning Commission member Tim Graham, one of the two members to change their votes at the August meeting, said after the vote: “The decision we had to make was: Do we move this piece of property forward or let it continue to be a vacant lot? I thought he (Tlais) addressed as many issues as he could address. I still had some concerns about the flow of traffic. But I don’t see it ever being developed as residential. If you look down Russellville Road, most everything is already commercial. At least now you’ll have a pharmacy that could help the neighborhood.”
At the meeting, Tlais agreed to change the maximum building height from 30 feet to 20, change the construction materials from 50 percent brick and masonry to 70 percent, change the size of the pharmacy’s sign from 150 square feet to 50, agreed to construct a privacy fence at the rear of the property and to build curbing to prevent drivers from turning left on Whispering Hills Boulevard.
Also at Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, commissioners are slated to vote on:
- approving a $1.5 million purchase for equipment for the fire department.
A memo from Bowling Green Fire Department chief Jason Colson said the department is recommending the purchase of a firetruck and aerial truck from Findley Fire Equipment of McConnelsville, Ohio, for $1,531,517.62.
The equipment would replace aging trucks in the department’s fleet.
The memo said original bids were higher than the city had budgeted for the equipment, but fire department officials were able to reduce the cost of the aerial truck by about $40,000 through minor changes to the bid specifications.
- a $438,530 bid from Wayne Supply Co. of Bowling Green for a vacuum truck for the city’s Public Works Department.
