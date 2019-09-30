Bowling Green city commissioners are slated to vote Tuesday on moving ahead with a training academy for the police department and on a second and binding vote on a controversial rezoning for a pharmacy on Russellville Road.
City officials have been discussing training the Bowling Green Police Department's own officers rather than sending them to the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond. A local police training academy could drastically reduce the time it takes to get new police officers on the street after they are hired, officials have said.
The current process involves a police officer being hired, going through local training and then going to the state police academy in Richmond for a 20-week curriculum. The process results in about a yearlong wait from the date of hire to getting a police officer on the streets.
"We think, realistically, we can reduce that year to between six and eight months," Bowling Green Police Chief Doug Hawkins previously told the Daily News.
On the agenda for Tuesday's 4:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall is authorizing a submission to the state to begin the process of forming a local academy.
BGPD already has many of the parts in place for such a training academy, including certified instructors, an outdoor firing range and classroom space at the BGPD headquarters.
The department currently has 124 sworn officers and typically hires and trains about eight to 12 a year.
Also Tuesday, commissioners are slated to take a second and final vote on a controversial rezoning request that squeaked by on a 3-2 vote at the Sept. 17 meeting.
Alaa Tlais plans to develop a 0.23-acre property at Whispering Hills and Russellville Road as an owner-operated pharmacy.
Many area residents spoke at that meeting and at City-County Planning Commission of Warren County meetings against the rezoning, citing safety concerns due to increased traffic in their adjoining neighborhoods and saying the business would not be compatible with the residential area.
Commissioners Dana Beasley-Brown and Brian "Slim" Nash said they supported new local businesses but had concerns about the location and voted against the rezoning request.
Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Joe Denning and Mayor Bruce Wilkerson voted for the rezoning.
