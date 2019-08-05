The Bowling Green City Commission is slated Tuesday to vote on a series of bids and a rezoning request.
Among the items up for approval are:
- accepting a $531,675 bid from ARC Acquisition US Inc. of San Antonio for the purchase of Panasonic Toughbooks for the Bowling Green Police Department.
- accepting a $196,252 bid from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC of Bowling Green for Pedigo Park improvements, including an asphalt path and concrete sidewalk.
- authorizing a lease agreement with the Bowling Green International Festival Inc. to lease Circus Square Park on Sept. 27-28 and waiving normal rental fees for the event.
- rezoning tracts of land containing 33.8 acres from multi-family residential to single-family residential at 0 and 1854 Three Springs Road. The tracts are presently owned by Spring Lakes LLC.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.
