The Bowling Green City Commission is set to vote Tuesday on a rezoning for a large Russellville Road development that has been opposed by some residents.
A group of developers is asking to rezone 83.41 acres at 6309 Russellville Road from agriculture and general business to single-family residential, multi-family residential, highway business and light industrial.
The development plan includes a 19.88-acre multi-family portion that will have up to 456 apartments, a 16.33-acre portion along Russellville Road to be zoned highway business and a 35.1-acre portion that will be light industrial.
The development plan was first presented at the City-County Planning Commission meeting Sept. 19 and was voted down 7-1 amid strong opposition from area residents.
The developers, led by Mirsad Alic, then met with area residents and tweaked the plans to include a 12.1-acre single-family portion of the development with a maximum of 30 lots to serve as a buffer between the industrial portion of the development and the adjoining Stone Crest neighborhood.
It was then approved at the Dec. 19 meeting 7-1.
At that meeting, Alic said possible uses for the highway business portion of the development would be restaurants, gas stations and drug stores, while a trucking company is planned for the light industrial portion of the property.
Also at Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, commissioners are scheduled to vote on a $385,203 bid from Spear Corp. of Roachdale, Ind., for a Russell Sims Aquatic Center pump and filter replacement project.
A memo from city Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent Belcher said the current pump system frequently malfunctions.
“Installation of the (new) system would not only extend the life expectancy of the Russell Sims Aquatic Center but also provide for a much more efficient system that would save money in both water and electricity,” Belcher wrote.
