The Bowling Green City Commission is slated to vote Tuesday on an $800,000 bid for Sloan Convention Center renovations, as well as hiring a replacement for retiring City Attorney Gene Harmon.
The meeting will be the second to be held via teleconference amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On the agenda is an $841,000 bid from Sunbelt Construction of Bowling Green for phase two renovations of the city-owned Sloan Convention Center.
Commissioners voted last month to move ahead with the renovations at an accelerated pace because with the center closed amid the pandemic, renovations would not disrupt business.
Renovations are slated to include new carpet, wall coverings, ceiling tiles, lighting and replacing a generator. The city did extensive lobby area and other renovations in recent years in phase one of the work.
Six companies submitted bids for the phase two work, with estimates ranging from $1.2 million to Sunbelt’s low bid of $841,000.
Commissioners are also set to vote on a recommendation to hire Hillary Hightower as city attorney.
Harmon is scheduled to retire Sept. 1, so there would be an overlap transition period.
Fourteen applicants applied for the position, according to a memo from city Human Resources Director Erin Hulsey. The memo said Hightower is a Bowling Green native with a law degree from the University of Louisville. She has been with the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office since 2004, primarily working with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
Tuesday’s 2 p.m. meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable’s government access Channel 4 and streamed live at bgky.org/videos.
