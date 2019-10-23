If Kentucky wants to boost academic achievement for all of its students, it needs to give them greater access to a high-quality curriculum in their school.
That’s the message Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis wants to send by forming a new task force that will tackle that goal.
The group made up of school district superintendents, curriculum coordinators, teachers, principals and other stakeholders planned to hold its first meeting Wednesday.
“This task force is intended to take a look at where we are as a state with curriculum, how we make curriculum decisions and thinking about how we can better ensure that every kid, regardless of district, has access to high-quality curriculum that’s aligned to our new academic standards,” Lewis told the Daily News last week during a stop in Bowling Green.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the task force will study the state’s current curriculum strengths and weaknesses, consider solutions for policy, practice and school equity and make recommendations for improvement. Natalie McCutchen, a teacher at Franklin-Simpson Middle School, is one member of the task force, along with Jim Flynn, a former Simpson County Schools superintendent and currently the leader of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents.
The move follows the launch of a new school accountability system earlier this month that assigned a one- to five-star rating to each public school in Kentucky. Each school’s rating is informed by its performance on several indicators, such as reading and math proficiency, or academic growth, for example.
Achievement gaps, or academic disparities between student groups, also weigh heavily in the rating. Any school that would have otherwise received a four- or five-star rating is instead docked one star for significant achievement gaps. In Kentucky, for example, the rate of black students scoring at the novice level (indicating a minimal understanding of the state’s academic standards for that grade level) is double that of their white peers.
Lewis has previously described those students as being in “academic emergency,” therefore warranting swift and immediate attention.
Speaking with the Daily News last week, Lewis described limited access to a high-quality curriculum that mirrors state standards as the biggest stumbling block to reducing novice-level learners.
Each year, students are asked to prove their mastery of grade-level content through state assessments, “but if they’re not taught using curriculum that’s aligned to the academic standards at grade level, it puts them in a position where there’s no way they can demonstrate that understanding,” Lewis said.
