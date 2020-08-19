The Bowling Green City Commission accepted on Tuesday promotions and a pair of bids for the city's public safety efforts.
Commissioners approved a $117,100 bid from Insight Public Sector of Tempe, Ariz., for replacement of the city's uninterruptible power supply equipment. The equipment ensures the city's police department and dispatch center maintain power during blackouts.
The current equipment is "15 years old and it's time to replace it," City Manager Jeff Meisel said. Some replacement parts for the old system are no longer available, city officials said previously.
Commissioners also approved a $160,713 bid from Watson Furniture Group of Poulsbo, Wash., for new flooring and fixtures for the city's dispatch center.
Also approved Tuesday were four promotions stemming from the appointment in July of Micheal Delaney as the city's new police chief. Delaney had been a deputy chief in the Bowling Green Police Department.
With his move up the ranks, commissioners approved promoting Brian Harrell to deputy police chief, Robert Hansen to assistant police chief, Eric Houchins to police captain and Marc Kaiser to police sergeant.
Commissioners also approved accepting a $90,782 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purchase of fitness equipment for the fire department.
Several neighborhoods and organizations were also approved for small grants Tuesday. The city temporarily suspended its Select Neighborhood Action Program grants with a less restrictive Flexible Neighborhood Grant program amid the coronavirus pandemic. The goal of the two programs remains the same – provide grants for neighborhood improvements.
Approved Tuesday were:
- Crestmoor Neighborhood Association, $3,000 for repair of existing neighborhood signage and completion of a signpost project;
- Chenowith neighborhood, $2,500 for refurbishment of neighborhood entry sign;
- Eaglestone Villas Condo Association, $7,500 for curbing to prevent erosion, enhancements to green space and exercise equipment for use by all residents;
- The Foundry Community Development Center, $7,500 for installation of a watering system and other amenities for community garden spaces;
- Housing Authority of Bowling Green, $7,500 for Wi-Fi hotspots to provide internet accessibility for students living in authority housing and the Phenix Place Apartments.
