Bowling Green city commissioners on Tuesday authorized a bid for construction of a roundabout at Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue.
The bid was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC, a Bowling Green-based company, in the amount of $817,847.
The city hopes the roundabout will ease congestion at a three-way bottleneck. City Manager Jeff Meisel said Westen Street may see closures during construction, but the public will be informed beforehand.
Meisel said “we want to get this done before school starts in August” and that the work must move quickly because of the project’s proximity to Bowling Green High School.
Commissioners also authorized the acceptance of West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, or SAFE funds, which will take care of expenses related to the December tornadoes not covered by FEMA.
Some of these expenses include tree and stump removal, feeding volunteer workers, non-overtime wages for employees, extra security in places hit hardest by the disaster and tire replacements.
Meisel said the city put in a request for about $1.1 million in funding.
Commissioners also approved a bid of $90,000 to provide support services to Afghan refugees to Refuge Bowling Green. The funds will come from the city’s $150,000 grant from the Open Society Foundation.
“They (Refuge Bowling Green) are going to come in and provide ESL (instruction), driver’s license education classes, employment services to this group of people,” Meisel said.
Mayor Todd Alcott said the effort is “a great use of our grant money.”
Commissioners also approved a pair of bids to assist the city with mowing, lawn care and stump removal.
Meisel said the work was put up for bid because of labor shortages.
“Last four, five years we have had some difficulty filling these seasonal positions to get everything done,” Meisel said. “HR has tried job fairs, we’ve tried recruiting bonuses, but not much success given the environment we’re in with the workforce.”
Bluegrass Landscape LLC was awarded a bid not to exceed $89,999 and Bushels & Blooms LLC, had its bid renewed for $55,000 for arboricultural services.
Commissioners also approved the submission of three applications to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security. The applications are for grant funds and, according to Meisel, are 100% funded without the need to match the costs.
One application seeks $162,226 to be put toward security surveillance equipment for the Information Technology Department, including 56 new security cameras.
Alcott said he wants to include Bowling Green Police Department Chief Michael Delaney in discussions regarding which security cameras are most important to the city’s interests and which ones need upgrading or replacing.
The other applications are seeking $40,289 for the police department to cover an emergency communications recording system and $70,981 to cover the purchase of mobile radios for the fire department.
Land owned by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority containing 1.1647 acres was also approved to be annexed by consent. The territory is contiguous to existing city limits.
Also approved were second readings on a pair of rezoning ordinances.
A tract of land containing 0.04 acres at 0 Cooksey Lane will be rezoned to multi-family residential. It is owned by The Hub at Lovers Lane LLC.
Another tract at 0 Kenilwood Way and containing 4.03 acres will also be rezoned as multi-family residential. It is owned by Three Springs Hospitality LLC.
The board approved two first readings of rezoning ordinances as well. First readings are nonbinding.
A section of land containing 33.41 acres, currently zoned as both agriculture and residential estate, will be rezoned to light industrial, pending a second reading. The land is at 1597 and 1609 Glasgow Road and 233 Sunnyside-Gotts Road and is owned by Margie Duvall.
The second first reading regarded a tract of land containing 0.34 acres at 1201 Cabell Drive. It is currently zoned as two-family residential but will be rezoned to single-family residential pending a second reading. The land is owned by Hunter Morrow.
The commissioners’ next meeting will be June 7.