All incumbent Bowling Green city commissioners are seeking reelection. On the last day of qualifying Tuesday, incumbents Joe Denning and Brian “Slim” Nash entered the race.
Fellow incumbents Sue Parrigin and Dana Beasley Brown have previously filed for reelection.
Denning has been a city commissioner for 24 years. Since 1992, he has been on the commission continuously, except from 2004-08.
“I hope the citizens feel I still can contribute to making Bowling Green a better place to live,” Denning said.
Despite being on the commission for nearly three decades, “I look forward to” another term if reelected, he said.
Nash is also a veteran of the commission, having served eight years on the city commission before losing a reelection bid in 2012. He was reelected in 2016.
The decision to run for reelection was based on numerous considerations, including that “I believe the city can continue to benefit from my style of leadership,” he said.
Nash also referenced his 2019 arrest on public intoxication charges and subsequent finding that he violated the city’s code of ethics, for which he was suspended for one month without pay from the commission.
While he acknowledged “lapses in judgment” in the past, he said he hopes voters “look at my record as a whole.”
Former Commissioner Rick Williams has also filed, along with local Realtor David Witty. Another former commissioner, Melinda Hill, also announced Tuesday on Twitter that she has filed.
The top four vote-getters in November earn commission seats.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson has also filed for reelection to what would be a third term. It was unclear as of Tuesday evening if other candidates had signed up for the races. The Kentucky secretary of state website link to local candidate filings has not been active for several days, and repeated calls to the county clerk’s office were met with busy signals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.