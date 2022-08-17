The Bowling Green Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the first reading of an ordinance that will keep property tax rates at 20.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
A proposal to raise rates to 20.6 cents per $100, where rates were in 2017, was presented to the board at a public hearing on Aug. 2.
“I think that’s the right thing to do given the economic climate that we’re in today — any tax increase is not welcome,” Commissioner Sue Parrigin said of the commission's decision to not increase the rate.
Mayor Todd Alcott said that while a rate increase would have meant paying “literally a couple more dollars myself,” those dollars add up.
“We are all paying more for everything — astronomically,” Alcott said. “... it’s not a lot, but every dollar counts.”
The potential increase would have produced about $60,000 in additional revenue for the city from property taxes.
Also Tuesday, Hobson Driving Range was approved for safety upgrades in the form of extended netting to keep balls from landing on the ninth hole of the neighboring course.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the middle part of the netting will get a 20-foot tall extension to prevent errant shots from harming golfers. The board approved the net installation at a cost of $83,500.
The city will also be entering its third all-encompassing energy savings contract with Trane Technologies Inc. in the amount of $5.9 million. Trane specializes in air conditioning and heating systems as well as building management systems.
“When you can get control of your HVAC and your lighting, you can save a lot of money — it’s surprising — over a number of years,” Meisel said. Bowling Green previously took part in energy savings programs in 2000 and 2013.
According to Meisel, Trane has examined and assessed all of the facilities owned by the city to determine what needs to be upgraded to current energy saving standards. A major target is the Sloan Convention Center.
“There’s never really been good control in that building of HVAC, the lighting as well can be converted to LED — that’s just one primary example,” Meisel said.
By upgrading older units and gaining better control of the indoor environmental qualities of its buildings, the city is projecting energy and operational cost savings of over $6 million across the next 20 years.
The commissioners also approved the addition of an outdoor exercise court at Lovers Lane Soccer Complex that, according to Meisel, will provide users the equipment to perform 118 unique workouts.
The project will be funded in part by a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign.
The city will also set aside up to $200,000 in Western Kentucky SAFE funds to provide tree and stump removal services to private properties that still need help getting rid of stumps and large trees still left lying around from the December tornadoes.
The city’s Neighborhood and Community Services website will soon be officially launching its request form for citizens to ask for assistance in removing tree debris.
The commissioner’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6.