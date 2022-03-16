A proposed downtown entertainment district – where the open carry of alcohol would be allowed at certain times – is a step closer to reality after a work session Tuesday night of the Bowling Green City Commission.
After hours of discussion and input across two work sessions, commissioners ultimately agreed to move ahead on drafting an ordinance leading to an application to the state for an Entertainment Destination Center license. The EDC would encompass much of downtown Bowling Green. Commissioners had previously asked city staff to investigate the formation of such a district and have held stakeholder meetings, two work sessions and sought input from cities with EDCs.
The districts are allowed through state legislation enacted in 2016. A growing number of cities, such as Owensboro, Newport, Covington and Paducah, have Entertainment Destination Centers.
At a first work session March 1, Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers outlined a proposed plan for the Bowling Green EDC. After feedback from commissioners and stakeholders, the proposed plan was slightly tweaked Tuesday.
The current plan calls for the EDC to only be used on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The previous plan was for the EDC to only be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays when there was a "triggering" event – such as a concert or game at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The consensus was that having the varied schedule would be confusing.
Childers said the city reached out to 22 businesses in the EDC area that have liquor licenses. Fourteen responded they were in support of the EDC proposal, four were against it, three were undecided and one did not respond.
Support for the EDC was also presented by the majority of business representatives who spoke Tuesday.
Tom Holmes, owner of 440 Main Restaurant, said he's had his downtown business for 20 years and pointed to downtown investments such as Bowling Green Ballpark and Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center for bringing "people I have never seen in my life" to his business.
Likewise, he said the EDC should be allowed to "evolve to where it needs to go. I ask that you give it a chance."
Susan Hoechner, owner of Barbara Stewart Interiors, also spoke in favor of the EDC.
"I think this would be wonderful for downtown Bowling Green," she said. Among others speaking in favor of the EDC were Josh Poling of Hickory & Oak and Ashlee Wilson, representing the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
Those who have spoken against the proposal have cited concerns about issues such as litter, crime and noise.
In response, city department heads agreed Tuesday there would be a need for more trash cans and maintenance, signage, public education efforts and an increased law enforcement presence to accommodate the EDC.
Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney said his department has been short-staffed and a downtown police presence "is not what it should have been," but new hires would allow for dedicated downtown patrols.
Mayor Todd Alcott said the EDC legislation was an opportunity "and opportunity doesn't come easy." He said a downtown EDC would be part of a continuing effort to build a better downtown.
The proposed boundary map for the EDC extends for a portion of the area from Sixth to 11th avenues and Kentucky to Chestnut streets. The proposed area encompasses Bowling Green Ballpark, SKyPAC and Circus Square and Fountain Square parks.
The ordinance regarding an EDC application is expected to be presented at the April 19 City Commission meeting.